Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Swayman, Merkulov & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Jim Montgomery return from All-Star Weekend as the Black and Gold’s 10-day break comes to an end, and a top Bruins center on the trade market was traded to a Western Conference team.

Also, the Bruins begin a seven-game homestand following the break, Georgii Merkulov, who spent some time in Boston earlier this season receives an honor and more.

David Pastrnak & Jeremy Swayman Return From All-Star Game

The Bruins’ two All-Star Game representatives on the ice, Pastrnak (Team McDavid) and Swayman (Team MacKinnon), played in Saturday’s All-Star Game, while Montgomery coached Team Matthews. Pastrnak scored a goal and had an assist against Swayman in a 4-3 shootout win where Boston’s leading goal-scorer scored the game-winner in the shootout. Against Montgomery and Team Matthews, who won 7-4, Pastrnak had another goal and assist.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins 2023 Winter Classic (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

One night earlier during the Skills Competition, Pastrnak participated in the one-timer challenge and stick-handling competition. When he was announced, he drew a round of boos from the fans in Toronto, and with a smile, he kissed the Spoked-B on the front of his jersey.

“I knew I might get booed, but at the same time, I’m not Marchy…then I heard some boos. I just kissed the logo to let them know I’m a proud Bruin,” Pastrnak said after the event.

Bruins Center Trade Target Traded

The trade deadline is March 8, but a couple of teams wasted little time to jump on a couple of the top centers on the trade market and both could have an option for Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney if he looks to add another pivot to his roster. Elias Lindholm, who was linked to Boston, was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks, then the Montreal Canadiens sent Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets and both returns included at least a first-round draft pick, something the Bruins don’t have for this seasons draft after sending it to the Detroit Red Wings last trade deadline in a trade that acquired Tyler Bertuzzi.

Latest News & Highlights

Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts Podcast that if Lindholm, who did not sign an extension with the Canucks yet, hits free agency that the Bruins will be one of the teams that will look to sign him.

“If Lindholm hits the market this summer, I think the Bruins are going to be in there (to sign him),” Friedman said.

Now Sweeney needs to shift his attention elsewhere if he’s going to look to add a center to his current roster and it would have been hard seeing the Canadiens making a deal with the Bruins for Monahan. It’s going to be interesting to see how Boston handles the trade deadline over the next month.

Georgii Merkulov Named AHL All-Star

Earlier this season, Merkulov made his NHL debut for the Bruins and played in four games without registering a point and averaging just over 10 minutes a night. He played well at times but ended up being sent back to the AHL with the Providence Bruins. As he did last season, he continues to impress down there and will be rewarded for his effort by playing in the AHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in San Jose.

Georgii Merkulov, Providence Bruins (Jim Bay / The Hockey Writers)

In 40 games in Providence this season, the former Ohio State center has 16 goals and 25 assists. Last season he had 24 goals and 31 assists in his first full pro season and will be the only member of the P-Bruins that will play in the game.

Former Bruins’ Goalie Lacher Passes Away

The Bruins announced on Feb. 2 that former goalie Blaine Lacher passed away suddenly. In 47 career games over two seasons in 1994-95 and 1995-96, he compiled a 22-16-4 record with a 2.80 goals against average (GAA) and a .887 save percentage (SV%) with four shutouts. Lacher, who played his college hockey at Lake Superior State, was just 53 years old.

Bruins Resume Schedule Against Flames

The Bruins’ 10-day All-Star Break is nearly over and they kick off the post-break with an important seven-game homestand beginning Tuesday night (Feb. 6) against the Flames. With a five-point lead over the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division and another trip out West looming through Western Canada, the Black and Gold must take advantage of the homestand.