NHL News & Rumors: Canadiens, Sabres, Senators

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens might get a few more bites on Jake Allen as January rolls around. Are the Buffalo Sabres going to make a move as the team is struggling? With Shane Pinto’s return to Ottawa not all that far away, what happens to a player like Dominik Kubalik?

Interest to Pick Up in January On Jake Allen?

In Montreal, trade progress has been slow despite the three-goalie situation. Cayden Primeau has potential, but the teams interested in him need more time to assess what he can really be through additional reps and starts. Sam Montembeault was given an extension so he’s likely not going anywhere. The move might be Jake Allen.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

As per Darren Dreger of TSN, the market could become more active as desperation mounts among interested clubs, with Allen emerging as a potential trade candidate due to his resume. When teams like New Jersey, Toronto, and Edmonton finally figure out what their next play is going to be with their own netminding situation, there is a growing sense that they may lean towards securing insurance and stability. That might make a deal involving Allen a viable option.

Will a Move in Buffalo Be Coming to Shake Things Up a Bit?

Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News dove into Sabres GM Kevyn Adams’ strategic approach amid the team’s current struggles. Noting that he’s going to try and avoid knee-jerk reactions, Harrington speculates on potential roster moves, questioning the status of players like Victor Olofsson, Tyson Jost, and Eric Comrie in relation to waivers.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Dec. 28

The article emphasizes Adams’ need to fortify the team’s bottom-six forwards and enhance the blue line. Harrington writes:

When I spoke to Adams last week, a few hours before the disaster against Columbus, he reiterated he wasn’t going to make any knee-jerk moves and that he’s still playing the long game here… It’s tough to trade right now with teams’ cap situations and with the standings showing so many are so close to a playoff spot. The Sabres don’t need major moves but they need depth plays and Adams can’t wait until March to make them. source – ‘Inside the NHL: Sabres quickly cooled crisis but roster still needs work after holiday freeze’ – Mike Harrington – Buffalo News – 12/23/2023

Within the organization, there is a reluctance to entertain the idea of a coaching change. This is about the players and the focus will be about getting on the ice and competing.

Will the Senators Trade Kubalik to Make Room for Pinto?

Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch speculates about what Interim GM Steve Staios might have planned for the roster to adjust things as Shane Pinto works his way back into the lineup. Anticipation surrounds the potential signing of suspended center and a trade will likely follow, moving someone else off of the roster to make room.

Latest News & Highlights

Garrioch writes:

The expectation is Pinto will sign a one-year deal in the range of $875,000 U.S. qualifying offer. He knows he doesn’t have any leverage to negotiate and we’re told he appreciates that Staios has been supportive in trying to make sure the preparations for a return have been properly. source – ‘GARRIOCH: The holidays are over as Senators return to work with a Battle of Ontario’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 12/26/2023

Pinto’s return might prompt the consideration of making Dominik Kubalik expendable. Garrioch notes that the Senators have received inquiries about the winger, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July. He’ll definitely be moved before the deadline, notes the scribe. Plus, the club can move centre Ridly Greig to the wing.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter