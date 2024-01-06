NHL News & Rumors: Senators, Blackhawks, Canucks, Penguins

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, Ottawa Senators’ GM Steve Staios confirmed that he’d like to land some veteran help for his young core. Meanwhile, there is talk about Elias Pettersson‘s contract negotiations and when he might be ready to sign. Connor Bedard was hurt during the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Ne Jersey Devils, and are the Pittsburgh Penguins wanting to sign or trade Jake Guentzel?

Staios Confirms His Plan to Add Veteran Help

As per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Staios is looking to bring in a little help for his struggling roster. Noting that Claude Giroux has been a great help to the roster, he wants more veteran leaders to help usher this inexperienced group into a better fate.

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Garrioch writes:

The Ottawa Senators’ president of hockey operations and general manager confirmed Friday he’d like to add at least one veteran player to the roster if he can find the right fit before the National Hockey League’s March 8 trade deadline. As Postmedia reported earlier this week, the Senators would like to find a good fit for their third line, someone who could play a big role and help support alternate captain Claude Giroux by acting as a leader for the young players. source – ‘GM Steve Staios looking for veteran help to assist the Senators’ young core’- Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 01/05/2024

Staios stressed the importance of the upcoming deadline for leveraging opportunities. “We’ll be out (looking) and we’re being aggressive to try to identify those areas,” he said. This does not count the signing of Shane Pinto, who the team is expected to sign to a one-year deal close to the $800,000 qualifying offer he received last summer.

Bedard Injured During Devils Game, Did Not Return

During a clash with the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks’ rising star, Connor Bedard, suffered an early exit from the game due to a forceful hit by Brendan Smith. The hit sidelined Bedard for the remainder of the game. Bedard left the ice, holding his face after the impactful collision in the Devils’ zone during the first period. Despite initial concerns and lack of immediate updates on his condition, he managed to skate off independently.

Latest News & Highlights

The hit, deemed by some as clean but exacerbated by Bedard’s awkward position, prompted Nick Foligno to engage in a prolonged altercation with Smith as a response to Bedard’s injury. He too left the game, also possibly injured. Coach Luke Richardson refrained from providing immediate postgame updates on both Bedard and Foligno, leaving their statuses uncertain. Richardson commented on the Bedard hit, stating, “I don’t know if it was dirty. I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him. … I don’t think he stepped up on him. I just think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst right into him.”

Is Elias Pettersson Going to Use the Nylander Contract as a Comparable?

While a guest on the Donnie & Dhali Show, Elliotte Friedman said that everybody is a comparable, but the fact that William Nylander is close to a deal with Toronto may not change anything between the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson. Anyone thinking that Pettersson is waiting is likely inaccurate. The only thing that affecting the delay is that the Canucks’ star simply isn’t ready to sign.

Related: Oilers Could Have 3 Deals In Back Pocket Ahead of Trade Deadline

Pettersson may use the Nylander number in his negotiations, but it won’t change when he decides he’s ready to commit on a long-term extension.

Penguins Won’t Trade Guentzel Until They Know For Sure Where They Stand

There have been a number of reports linking forward Jake Guentzel to different teams ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. But, per a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, contract talks are expected to pick up between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the star winger.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Pagnotta writes, “As long as the Pens remain in the thick of the playoff race and aren’t told Guentzel won’t sign, GM Kyle Dubas isn’t going to consider moving him.”