NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Rangers, Penguins

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers might finally be in a position to move their first-round pick. Is this the year Ken Holland goes all in? Meanwhile, if the Ottawa Senators sign Brady Tkachuk to a bridge deal, does it all but guarantee he’ll be traded before that contract expires? Where do the Pittsburgh Penguins sit on contract talks with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang? Finally, did New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev actually ask for a trade?

Oilers Willing to Trade Their First-Round Pick

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer talked about how the Oilers have three first-round picks percolating in the organization in Xavier Bourgault, Philip Forsberg and Dylan Holloway. Because they are deep and the team has some room to move a future pick, he believes the first-round pick in 2022 could be in play for Ken Holland.

Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzky, Philip Broberg and Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Stauffer explained:

“If Edmonton were to theoretically move their first-round pick, it would be for a goaltender they believe they could sign to an extension, or conversely has term left, that would be one scenario, or a player that could them in a designated spot that would have term left as well.”

He went on to say that if the team is sitting in the NHL standings at the six spot or better, he could see Edmonton adding this year.

Senators Would Likley Trade Tkachuk Before Bridge Deal Expires

According to Darren Dreger, who appeared on TSN 1050, he notes that the Senators are trying to avoid a bridge deal with Tkachuk if they can because they don’t like the long-term implications that are likely to come if he doesn’t commit. He notes: “If he goes on a three-year bridge, I don’t think Brady Tkachuk makes it past year two, maybe early into year three” He adds, “As long as Melnyk is the owner of the Ottawa Senators he’s not going to want to wrestle with another dispute and now we’re starting to speculate on trade”.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As most fans know, the Senators are trying to get Tkachuk to commit to an eight-year extension and have tabled a $64 million deal. Reports are that he’s holding them to either more money and bigger signing bonuses or he wants a shorter term.

One rumor that apparently isn’t accurate is that owner Eugene Melnyk has stepped in and is weighing in on the negotiations. According to Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc, that isn’t true. He told Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun:

“… you can’t believe everything you see on social media. But, unfortunately, what we’ve seen in the last couple of days is conjecture that the problem is the owner is getting involved and dictating (the negotiations), and that part couldn’t be further from the truth.” source: ‘GARRIOCH: Anthony LeBlanc says the Senators are doing everything they can to sign Brady Tkachuk’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 10/08/2021

LeBlanc said that GM Pierre Dorion and Melnyk met before the negotiations started to outline the comparable NHL players to Tkachuk. They came up with what they believed was a fair offer. They’ve not moved from that offer because they still believe it to be fair.

Penguins Talks With Letang and Malkin Don’t Amount to Much

As per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Penguins have spoken to Kris Letang’s agents and from those conversations, a contract extension is not imminent. LeBrun notes that the Penguins appreciate what he’s brought to the team, but probably want to go short-term on any new deal. Letang may want to wait and see how things play out.

In addition, Malkin and the Penguins haven’t talked much. The NHL insider believes that will come later this season or after the player gets healthy. LeBrun adds:

But obviously at some point in time, probably closer to the end of the season, there will be talks, and another delicate conversation is coming. Of course the Penguins want Malkin back, but I can’t imagine on a long-term deal that they would regret. It has to make sense for them as they soon enter a transition phase for the organization. source: ‘LeBrun: Which high-profile pending UFAs could sign extensions early this season?’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10/06/2021

Rangers Goaltender Georgiev Denies Asking for Trade

As per a report by Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Georgiev is looking to move forward after a disappointing 2020-21 season. While he is aware he was the subject of trade rumors this offseason, he denies having ever asked the organization for a trade.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 25-year-old backup netminder said, “The rumors were false, I don’t know where they came from.” He added, “You can be dealt pretty much as a player without a no-move clause, so I just worked as usual and tried not to think about it.” Georgiev said he’d love to play as much as possible, but the coaches will decide when and where he plays and how many games he gets in.