NHL Roster Report: Oilers, Capitals, Red Wings, Wild, Panthers & More

Both players placed on waivers on Saturday were claimed, one ending up on the team he started the season with. The Arizona Coyotes signed another forward to a contract extension, and we finally got an update on Josh Archibald’s status after he missed all of last season. Check out all the roster and lineup news from Sunday below.

Transactions

Buffalo Sabres activated Vinnie Hinostroza from Injured Reserve.

Detroit Red Wings claimed Olli Juolevi off waivers from the Florida Panthers and assigned Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

New York Islanders claimed Austin Czarnik off waivers from the Seattle Kraken and assigned him and Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL).

Arizona Coyotes signed Liam O’Brien to a two-year contract extension.

Liam O’Brien #Coyotes

2 year / 1-way extension

$775,000 AAV



2022-23: $750,000

2023-24: $800,000



The deal buys Arizona 2 UFA years.https://t.co/JUYq4DGoZV — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 6, 2022

Minnesota Wild placed Jordan Greenway on Injured Reserve and activated Matt Dumba from Injured Reserve.

San Jose Sharks recalled Santeri Hatakka and placed James Reimer on Injured Reserve.

Florida Panthers placed Ryan Lomberg on Injured Reserve, added Petteri Lindbohm to the active roster, and recalled Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL).

Vancouver Canucks assigned Philip Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers will recall Stuart Skinner from Bakersfield (AHL).

Ottawa Senators recalled Filip Gustavsson and placed Matt Murray on Injured Reserve.

Anaheim Ducks recalled Lukas Dostal on an emergency loan.

Vegas Golden Knights placed Brayden McNabb on Injured Reserve and recalled Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

Injury Updates

Christian Dvorak, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin and Jake Allen (MTL) are expected to practice in non-contact jerseys in the upcoming week.

Brendan Smith (CAR) was spotted at Sunday’s morning skate. Smith has been out with an upper-body injury since Feb. 20.

Nathan Beaulieu (WPG) will be out longer than day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Joe Snively (WSH) had surgery on his left wrist and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Carl Hagelin (WSH) underwent surgery on his left eye and will be out indefinitely.

Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Josh Archibald (EDM) was a full participant at practice Sunday as he prepares to return from myocarditis.

Mike Smith (EDM) will miss Monday’s game with a non-COVID illness.

John Gibson (ANA) missed Sunday’s game due to an upper-body injury.

Ryan Getzlaf (ANA) missed Sunday’s game due to a lower-body injury.

Isac Lundestrom (ANA) left Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury, and did not return.

Radim Simek (SJ) missed Sunday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Frederik Andersen (CAR) missed Sunday’s game with undisclosed injury. He’s considered day-to-day.

Alex Tuch (BUF) left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury after crashing into the goal post.

Granato says Tuch has no head injury. Getting imaging. Early testing “as positive as it can be.” But he’s sore. #Sabres — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 6, 2022

Lineup News

Los Angeles Kings (vs BUF)

IN: Andreas Athanasiou (missed last five games)

OUT: Brendan Lemieux (inj)

Related: NHL Roster Report: Golden Knights, Coyotes, Flyers, Islanders & More

Buffalo Sabres (vs LAK)

IN: Vinnie Hinostroza (missed 18 games with a lower-body injury)

OUT: Anders Bjork

St. Louis Blues (vs NJD)

IN: David Perron (missed one game with an illness)

OUT: Dakota Joshua

Oskar Sundqvist moved back to the fourth line with Perron’s return.

New Jersey Devils (vs STL)

IN: Pavel Zacha (missed one game with an illness), Ty Smith

OUT: Mason Geertsen, Colton White

Dallas Stars (vs MIN)

IN: Tyler Seguin (missed one game with an illness)

OUT: Jacob Peterson

Minnesota Wild (vs DAL)

IN: Matt Dumba (missed 10 games with lower-body injury), Mats Zuccarello (missed one game with upper-body injury)

OUT: Calen Addison, Mason Shaw

Carolina Hurricanes (vs SEA)

IN: Alex Lyon (backup)

OUT: Frederik Andersen (inj)

Tampa Bay Lightning (vs CHI)

IN: Taylor Raddysh

OUT: Boris Katchouk (COVID protocol)

New York Rangers (vs WPG)

IN: Tim Gettinger, Libor Hajek

OUT: Julien Gauthier, Morgan Barron

New York went with an 11F/7D lineup.

Winnipeg Jets (vs NYR)

IN: Logan Stanley

OUT: Nathan Beaulieu (inj)

Ottawa Senators (vs VGK)

IN: Filip Gustavsson (backup)

OUT: Matt Murray (inj)

Vegas Golden Knights (vs OTT)

IN: Max Pacioretty (missed 6 games with an undisclosed injury)

OUT: Jonas Rondbjerg

Evgeni Dadonov dropped to the fourth line with Pacioretty back in the lineup. Nicolas Roy was promoted to the top line.

Max Pacioretty (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

San Jose Sharks (vs ANA)

IN: Santeri Hatakka, Jeffrey Viel

OUT: Radim Simek (inj), Ryan Dzingel

Anaheim Ducks (vs SJS)

IN: Lukas Dostal, Max Comtois, Josh Mahura

OUT: John Gibson (inj), Ryan Getzlaf (inj), Brendan Guhle

For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups please check out CapFriendly.