NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Erik Karlsson confirms that he’s spoken with a number of teams about a potential trade. He listed four, but which teams are the most likely options? Meanwhile, there is more chatter out of Boston when it comes to the status of Jake DeBrusk. The Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Ilya Samsonov went the route of an arbitration hearing. What’s next? Finally, are both Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele going to be in the opening night lineup for the Jets?

Karlsson Confirms Speaking to At Least 4 Teams

Chris Johnston of TSN confirms that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes stand out as the top contenders to acquire Erik Karlsson in trade but that the blueliner has also spoken to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken during the process of trying to make a deal work. The two-time Norris Trophy winner has been actively engaging in conversations with various NHL franchises in pursuit of a spot on a competitive team. Not all, if any of these teams will have an easy time adding him based on his salary, but all of these clubs share a common objective of reinforcing their defensive lineup (specifically, offense from the blue line).

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Karlsson said, “I am simply seeking the best chance to join a top-tier team.” The fact Toronto is in the mix is intriguing but seems to confirm a rumor about new GM Brad Treliving’s approach, in that he’s in on everything.

Are the Bruins Looking at a DeBrusk Trade?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes that sources have told him that there is plenty of interest in Jake DeBrusk by other teams and that the Bruins are considering their options, even if a trade doesn’t ultimately materialize and they aren’t shopping him. He notes: “The Boston Bruins are currently in salary cap hell, with $5.4 million to still sign both goalie Jeremy Swayman and forward Trent Frederic. That is very likely the priority for general manager Don Sweeney right now.”

Latest News & Highlights

He writes, “There’s no indication he’s available on the NHL trade market, but if Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk did become available, could the Chicago Blackhawks pursue him?”

Samsonov and Maple Leafs Go to Arbitration Hearing

After not settling on a contract prior to his arbitration hearing date, the two sides went forward with the hearing and an award for Ilya Samsonov is now due by late afternoon Sunday. Some were surprised a deal couldn’t be worked out, but speculation is that the Leafs are happy with a one-year contract, which has to be the term of the award considering Samsonov’s free-agent status.

James Mirtle writes, ” I suspect the award will be in the $3.5 million range.” It will be fascinating to see how the two sides come out of this hearing and whether the indication was it was cordial or placed a wedge between the two sides moving forward.

Kraken Sign Vince Dunn to Big-Money Deal

Vince Dunn got paid by the Kraken. Signing a four-year deal for $7.35 million per season, he’s being paid like a top defender and the organization is expecting him to reproduce something close to or better than the career-best numbers he put up as a 26-year-old in 2022-23 — 14 goals and 50 assists for 64 points in 82 games while logging nearly 24 minutes in average nightly ice time.

As Shayna Goldman writes, “Seattle doesn’t overcommit on term for a player who doesn’t have a long history of performing at this level. If Dunn keeps it up, he should be worth it.” Dunn’s extension is the largest contract Ron Francis has signed by both AAV and % of the salary cap.

Hellebuyck and Scheifele to Stay With Jets Long-Term?

According to Murat Ates of The Athletic, trades to send goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Mark Scheifele to other teams haven’t gained traction this summer and he writes, “I’m at the point where I expect both players to be in Winnipeg’s opening night lineup. I’ll go as far as to say I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jets are still working hard to find ways to keep them beyond this season.”

Ates believes there will be a strong market for Scheifele if the teams elects to move him (now or at the trade deadline), but he doesn’t think the market is strong for Hellebuyck. He writes: