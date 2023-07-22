Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Nylander, Pesce & Boucher

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I comment on what I see as the deep irony of the arbitration ruling for Ilya Samsonov. For me, it highlights the disparity between highly-paid superstars and players earning NHL league minimum salaries within the Maple Leafs organization. I’ll explore the concept of “Studs and Duds” and reflect on the challenges and complexities it might present in professional sports.

Second, I’ll share one hockey writer’s suggestion of a potential trade between the Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes that could involve William Nylander and Brett Pesce.

Third, I take a look at what I think is a curious signing of new assistant Guy Boucher as the coach responsible for the team’s power play, replacing Spencer Carbery. Although it would be hard to improve the potency of the first power-play unit, perhaps there’s a potential for improvement in the second unit with the addition of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi.

Item One: The Irony of the Ilya Samsonov Arbitration

I’ve been thinking a lot recently about the deep irony of the Samsonov arbitration. From what I hear, it’s not a pleasant process that could shake a player’s confidence. That would seem to be a big consideration for a goalie – where confidence is an essential part of the skill set.

For me, it also brings up the context in which this arbitration ruling is taking place. The Maple Leafs organization presents a deep paradox. On one hand, at the top, the organization is a billion-dollar industry with immense revenue. That financial ability enables them to invest in a level of highly-paid superstars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares.

At the same time, and within the same team, there are many more players earning close to the NHL’s league minimum salary. While that’s still a lot of money for regular Joes like most of us, the discrepancy on the team is huge.

These lower-paid players provide team depth and support the “big guys” on the roster. However, they also earn comparatively modest salaries by comparison. The concept of “Studs and Duds” has often been used, I suppose, sort of humorously.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Samsonov arbitration seems to throw light on the complexities and challenges present in professional sports as we accept them. The “Studs and Duds” metaphor sheds light on the irony of disproportionate compensation, personal devaluation for some players, acceptance of a financial system with huge disparities, the way we define people as “assets,” and the practical impact of all this on team dynamics and how the public (the fans) engage with the team.

Regardless of what happens with Samsonov in his arbitration settlement, it’s a reminder to me that – except for a very few of the really elite top professional athletes, and on the Maple Leafs Matthews is the only one that I see – professional sports can be tough on one’s self-worth. Samsonov found out exactly what the Maple Leafs think of him on Friday if what I hear about an arbitration hearing is accurate.

How he emerges from this experience will be anyone’s guess. But, it likely won’t be forgotten. There are intriguing contrasts, complexities, and disparities within the professional sports teams we root for. Whether it’s fair or not is another question; but, here’s my acknowledgment that it’s got to be tough on a young guy like Samsonov.

Item Two: Trade William Nylander for Brett Pesce?

According to Rachel Doerrie of The Hockey News, a trade between the Maple Leafs and the Hurricanes involving Nylander and Pesce could make sense. If Nylander’s contract demands exceed what the Maple Leafs are willing to pay, and the Hurricanes have a tough time re-signing Pesce, a trade could address both teams’ needs.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Neither team would like to “lose a player” for nothing, and the Maple Leafs are always looking for help on the blue line. Pesce’s a good player who has played with the Hurricanes for his entire NHL career. He’s a solid defenseman, who brings defensive awareness, shot-blocking, and leadership to his team. He’s also a few million dollars cheaper than Nylander.

Doerrie suggested that, if the Maple Leafs can re-sign Nylander at $9 million, they should. However, if his demands reach $9.5 million, they could consider moving him.

Item Three: The Expected Uptick on the Maple Leafs Second Power Play Unit

It’s interesting to me that the Maple Leafs brought in former NHL coach Guy Boucher to take over for Spencer Carbery. Carbery ran the team’s power play last season but has moved on to coach the Washington Capitals.

On one hand, insofar as I can see, there’s nothing in Boucher’s coaching style or resume that suggests he’s any kind of a power-play expert. At the same time, what kind of an expert does one need to be to have a successful power play given the players the Maple Leafs can throw out on the ice?

Ottawa Senators former head coach Guy Boucher (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

Regardless of what fans think of the “flawed” structure of this team, the small number of elite scorers makes the power play a bit of a no-brainer. Sure there’s strategy, but the talent is too great not to score with regularity when you are playing Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares with a man advantage.

I’m interested to see just how Boucher makes a difference in the team’s success. They already have a potent first-unit power play. Where I see a possibility for improvement is with the second unit. How will Boucher deploy his two new players – Bertuzzi and Domi? That seems to me to be a place where the team could become overwhelming.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I’m interested in watching how the addition of Bertuzzi and Domi changes the team’s play. It could be an immense change. I think it’s an improvement, but the jury will be out on that for a while.

However, I’m just as interested in watching what happens to four other players in the organization. One is Calle Jarnkrok. Can he keep improving on the scoresheet? The others are youngsters Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, and Nick Robertson.

Can this group of three make an impact on the team’s success? That will be fun to see over the season.