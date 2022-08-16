NHL Rumors: Islanders, Oilers, Capitals, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the New York Islanders and their rumored quest to sign Nazem Kadri in free agency. In Duncan Keith returning to the Edmonton Oilers? If so, in what capacity?

Are the Washington Capitals open to moving Lars Eller? Finally, what is the latest on J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks?

Kadri and the Islanders Close

John Shannon was on with Sekeres and Price and discussed the latest on Nazem Kadri. Saying the Islanders are the favorite at this point, Shannon said, “I do think he ends up with the New York Islanders. I think that there are still some chairs to move on the deck of the cruise ship before they can announce it but it wouldn’t surprise me that it gets done this week at some point.”

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche (Getty Images)

When he was asked what needed to be sorted out to finalize the deal, Shannon didn’t necessarily know if there was a hush agreement between GM Lou Lamoriello and Kadri’s agent, but he did think the Islanders have to move money. Shannon added, “So that becomes the bigger storyline. Where is Lou moving some of the money too?”

When it comes to the term and money that Kadri could get from the Islanders, Shannon thinks people might be underwhelmed by the amount he agrees to. “And quite frankly, have Darren Ferris the agent and Naz, have they finally realized that his price point isn’t as high as the one he expected to get near $9 million?”

Shannon isn’t the only one suggesting a Kadri deal with the Islanders is nearly done. Via DFO Rundown, @JasonGregor says: “Spoke to two opposing GMs who believe (Kadri) is signing with the #isles.”

Duncan Keith Coming Back to Oilers This Season

In response to a question about where the leadership would come from for the Edmonton Oilers this coming season, head coach Jay Woodcroft was a guest on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on Monday and revealed that Duncan Keith will be around the team a lot. He didn’t confirm what role Keith would have with the team, but he did hint that an announcement would be imminent.

Woodcroft noted that the organization wanted to give Keith time to digest his retirement but the door is open for him to be part of the executive team and Woodcroft seemed to suggest it was just a matter of time before a title was made public. Whether that be as part of the coaching staff or as a scout or assistant to the GM.

Might Capitals Shop Lars Eller?

According to Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now, there has been some speculation that the Washington Capitals might be trying to move center Lars Eller. The 33-year-old scored 31 points this past season and he was anything but consistent. If he’s in competition for the third-line center position with Connor McMichael, the Capitals might be better of seeing what the value is for Eller in a trade.

Lars Eller, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He has one additional season left on his contract at a $3.5 million salary-cap hit. The Capitals won’t be in a hurry to move money with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on long-term injury reserve, but if and when they come off LTIR, the tea might have to move some money.

Miller Coming to Canucks Camp?

As per Rick Dhaliwal, the big story in Vancouver is the status of J.T. Miller but is agent, Brian Bartlett, is not worried about the story being a distraction at training camp. Bartlett says, “J.T is looking forward to camp, he has been in Vancouver three years and has played well in the media spotlight and I do not think his contract will be a distraction.” When asked if Bartlett will cut off contract talks once the regular season starts, “I have not talked to J.T about that yet but it is realistic possibility.”

The Canucks and Miller have not talked about terms of a new deal since the NHL draft in Montreal and Miller’s camp has not been given permission to talk with any teams about an extension.