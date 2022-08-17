NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Coyotes, Senators, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one TSN host believes Jake Allen’s future in Montreal has little to do with the status of goaltender Carey Price. Are the Canadiens willing to make a move even if it hurts their goaltending situation? Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators are believed to be engaged in talks over Jakob Chychrun.

Finally, is there something to the rumors that the Edmonton Oilers are thinking about bringing Sam Gagner back? One reporter looked into the speculation and says there are absolutely legs to the idea.

Allen Will Be Moved Says Macramella

According to TSN’s Eric Macramella, “This is Jake Allen’s final season in Montreal.” While man insiders have argued that Allen will only be traded if Carey Price is healthy and ready to play, Macramella doesn’t agree. He notes, “His [Allen’s] presence is not predicated on Carey Price’s return. He’s on the last year of his deal with an attractive $2.85M AAV. He’s as good as traded at some point this season.”

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

An argument can be made that the return for Allen will be so strong considering the weaker goaltending market that the Canadiens will take the risk of rolling with Samuel Montembeault and then potentially grabbing another, lesser goaltender in trade.

Canadiens Looking at Beauvillier

If the Canadiens do move Allen, one of the players they might use some of the cap space on is winger Anthony Beauvillier. Montreal Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy reports the Canadiens have shown an interest in the Islanders forward and the Islanders are believed to be looking to make a trade to free up cap space to sign Nazem Kadri.

The Islanders are not willing to retain any salary on Beauvillier’s contract and that has been the sticking point in the trade adds Murphy. One would expect the Habs to try to move a winger of their own to the Islanders (or another team) because they have more than their share of top-six forwards.

Senators Interested in Jakob Chychrun

The one thing most insiders believe the Senators need is another top-four defenseman if the team is going to be a potential playoff contender. That’s why it makes sense that Brett Wallace — Co-host of The Wally and Methot Show — is reporting the Senators have held trade talks with the Arizona Coyotes this week about defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Coyotes are believed to be asking for two first-round picks and top prospect. If so, that would explain why Chychrun hasn’t been moved yet. Arizona would agree to take Nikita Zaitsev’s contract adds Wallace.

Something to Gagner and Oilers Reconnection

Tom Gazzola of TSN was asked what he’d heard about rumors that Sam Gagner might return to the Edmonton Oilers for a third run with the team and he acknowledged that he’d heard there are some real legs to this rumor. “I’ve been told that this does have legs and it’s a very real possibility so we could see Sam Gagner in Oilers colors again.”

Gazzola wasn’t able to confirm if this was going to be a signing or Gagner coming to camp on a PTO. Gazzola says that his veteran experience and what he would add to the culture of the dressing room is why the Oilers are interested. He’s also done a sufficient job of reinventing himself as a player and he spent a lot of time killing penalties last season, which doesn’t hurt.

Teams Showing Interest in Tyler Motte

Mike Gould of Canucks Army cites a CHEK-TV report from Rick Dhaliwal that noted four-five teams have shown a serious interest in winger Tyler Motte. Dhaliwal explains that most of these teams need to clear money first in order to make room. Motte is an unrestricted free agent that has yet to sign with a team. He spent parts of last season with the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.