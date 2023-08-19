NHL Rumors: Flames, Senators, Oilers, Ducks, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there hasn’t been much action in the way of trade talks between the Calgary Flames and other teams as it pertains to Mikael Backlund and Noah Hanifin. Meanwhile, are both the coach and GM in Ottawa on the hot seat this season? One journalist believes the Edmonton Oilers should keep their eyes on a forward from the Anaheim Ducks, and the San Jose Sharks made some interesting executive hires this week.

Backlund and Hanifin Trade Talks Have Gone Quiet

The trade interest in Flames’ center Mikael Backlund has been limited, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960. Despite his impressive offensive performance last season with 19 goals and 37 assists in 82 games, along with strong defensive play, his $5.35 million average annual value contract has posed issues.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he’s not ruled out a contract extension with his longtime team, Backlund intends to assess the team’s performance in the upcoming 2023-24 season before committing. Given Calgary’s tight salary cap situation, GM Craig Conroy may explore salary relief options but he doesn’t think Backlund is the right guy to dump just to move a contract. He notes, “If he’s having another season similar to his last one, Backlund will be very sought after leading up to the trade deadline.”

Related: Blackhawks News & Rumors: Prospect Rankings, Bedard & Toews

As it pertains to Hanifin, Steinberg writes, “From everything I’m led to believe, the delay on trading Hanifin is simple: strong offers just haven’t been there.” He adds, “That’s due in part to the NHL’s current flat cap economy, which is holding up player movement around the league. Too many teams are in tight cap situations right now.”

Are Dorion and Smith on the Hot Seat in Ottawa?

According to The Hockey News’ Adam Proteau, both D.J. Smith, the head coach, and Pierre Dorion, the General Manager of the Ottawa Senators, face heightened job uncertainty as the 2023-24 NHL season approaches. In recent years, the Senators have earnestly strived to move beyond their brief rebuilding phase, aiming to be more than a playoff bubble team. Despite proactive trades, astute draft strategies, and notable signings like Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko, the team’s progress has been more gradual than substantial. Time is running out.

Latest News & Highlight

As the organization anticipates a transition to new ownership in September, both the head coach and General Manager could experience intensified pressure throughout the upcoming season. And, with rumors that Steve Staios is being brought on board, the leashes could be short if the team doesn’t get out to a solid start.

Sharks Make a Number of Executive Hires

San Jose Sharks’ GM Mike Grier revealed the addition of five new members to the hockey operations department, featuring prominent names. Notably, Jack Anderson assumes the role of strength and conditioning coach, Jaren Burke becomes a Canadian scout, Igor Eronko takes on the Russian scout position, and former player Thomas Vanek and ex-goaltender Ryan Miller join as amateur and goalie scouts, respectively.

Primarily a personal choice by Grier, both Vanek and Miller lack coaching experience. Yet, their successful careers and strong on-ice partnership suggest potential success in enhancing the Sharks’ development and overall team growth.

Adam Henrique on Trade Deadline Radar for the Oilers

In a recent analysis for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell explored potential trade deadline options for the Edmonton Oilers to strengthen their center depth while maintaining the pairing of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. One promising candidate is Anaheim Ducks’ Adam Henrique, who will soon be an unrestricted free agent.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mitchell writes:

Adam Henrique of the Anaheim Ducks is close to an ideal candidate. He carries a cap hit of $5.825 million, which could be problematic but is not insurmountable. Henrique plays 35 percent of his five-on-five time versus elites according to Puck IQ. His possession number relative to teammates is strong against all opponents, including elites. Henrique’s expected goal share five-on-five (45.4 percent) looks poor, but shines like a diamond (No.1) compared to other Ducks centres. source – ‘Lowetide: The Edmonton Oilers and their dilemma at centre’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08/16/2023

Mitchell also suggests the Oilers look at Elias Lindholm from Calgary and Jason Dickinson of the Chicago Blackhawks. Mitchell does acknowledge a Lindholm trade is likely impossible.