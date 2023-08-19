Blackhawks News & Rumors: Prospect Rankings, Bedard & Toews

The Chicago Blackhawks are inching closer to the start of the season (52 Days), and though it feels like the “dog days of summer” while patiently waiting for training camp to roll around, this past week has been a time of reflection on what the Blackhawks have done this offseason, as well as some nostalgia and clarifying news that occurred surrounding one of Chicago’s greats. Here is the latest installment of “News & Rumors.”

Blackhawks Prospects Making Waves

The Blackhawks’ prospect pipeline was considered weak for a long time, but it has seemingly changed in the span of the last two seasons, especially with the 2023 NHL Draft. Now, they are considered one of the strongest, with the NHL Network’s Top 50 Prospects rankings validating that. Connor Bedard was listed as number one (no surprise, there), Kevin Korchinski (33), and Oliver Moore (35). Last year, The Athletic listed three Blackhawks in their 2022 Top 50 Prospects piece: Frank Nazar (26), Korchinski (30), and Lukas Reichel (41). (from ‘Who are the top NHL prospects under 23 years old? Scott Wheeler ranks top 50’ – The Athletic – 07/25/2022).

Kevin Korchinski, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Therefore, the list looks slightly different this season, except for Korchinski. You could even argue that Nazar deserved to be featured again the season as he was drafted 13th overall in 2022 and was one of the standout players at the World Juniors Summer Showcase for Team USA. However, the time he missed last season due to hip surgery saw him only play in 13 games at the University of Michigan, so the lack of playing time possibly made him a forgotten prospect.

But not to worry, he definitely won’t be for long. He will play a significant role at Michigan this season and build off an impressive Summer Showcase, including one game where he posted four goals and an assist in a 10-1 win against Sweden. Moore will follow suit at the Univeristy of Minnesota next season, and Korchinski has a good shot of making the Blackhawks roster out of training camp. At the same time, Bedard and Reichel are locks for the NHL roster.

This list should make Blackhawks fans excited. There are so many fantastic prospects around the NHL that surely building a list of just the top 50 is tough, but Chicago’s prospects are getting a lot of love, and some are even getting overlooked as well.

Bedard Gets Some New Admirers

Connor Bedard has had a busy summer of training to prepare for camp, but he has also made some big announcements. In August 2022, he signed a sponsorship deal with sports drink BioSteel, joining other athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Cale Makar. In June, Bedard announced he was named an ambassador for the clothing brand Lululemon and signed with Hyundai Canada. Now, it was announced on Aug. 11 that he inked a deal with Sherwood Hockey and will sport their Rekker Legend sticks and gloves. He will join other Sherwood athletes, such as Matthew Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat. Keep an eye on the fresh look with the Blackhawks gear next season and beyond.

Speaking of Bedard, the Blackhawks posted a fun tidbit that his great-great uncle James Bedard played for the Blackhawks from 1949 to 1951. He played in 22 games, registering one goal and one assist. He was a left-handed defenseman that wore number two. The Blackhawks were also the only team he ever played for. He walked so Duncan Keith could run!

Jonathan Toews Speaks on His Future

Many have been waiting for Jonathan Toews to give a formal statement on his future since the Blackhawks announced they would not re-sign him in April. The expectation was that he would make some announcement close to training camp, and on Aug. 17, he announced on Instagram, “I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season.” He still hopes to compete and live a healthy life amidst all the health challenges he has faced with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

Toews has always been driven and the most competitive player on the ice. They didn’t call him “Captain Serious” for nothing, so hearing that he still hopes to continue playing isn’t surprising. However, it was a bit shocking considering he was left off of the free agent list sent out to NHL teams prior to July 1, which many assumed meant that retirement was inevitable, and that still could be on the table as it’s unclear how he will personally feel after taking time off.

Toews spoke with reporters at Marian Hossa’s goodbye game on Aug. 18 and said it was the first time he has skated since April and that he hopes to catch up to speed by the end of next season. Either way, it’s a bittersweet announcement.

The Captain went down with the ship, and he was the last piece of the dynasty. But now this statement makes everything official, and the new era for the Blackhawks is underway. It’s great to see him continue to fight for the NHL future he wants on his terms, and if it comes to him he playing again, he will always have suitors looking for one of the best faceoff and two-way forwards ever to play the game.

Speaking of Hossa’s game…

Bonus: Hossa’s Goodbye Game

Blackhawks legend Marian Hossa hosted a “Goodbye Game” in his hometown of Trečín, Slovakia, which was the final hockey game of his career. Many of his previous Chicago teammates are there to help him celebrate, including Toews, Duncan Keith, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Scott Darling, and Marcus Kruger. Current Hawks’ goaltender Petr Mrazek participated as well. It looks like an incredible event. According to the Slovak SportNet article, the roster was split into the black team and white team. Hossa started on the game on the white team and switched to the black team halfway through the game, switching places with his brother Marcel. Team White won the game 10-9. Some of the notable players on the winning team included Teuvo Teräväinen (Carolina Hurricanes), Michal Rozsíval, Michal Handzuš, and Dustin Byfuglien. Hossa had two goals, and Toews and Kruger each scored two goals as well.



Furthermore, the SportNet article shares that Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook, and former Blackhawks’ head coach Joel Quenneville addressed the audience via video.

How about that for a blast from the past? No doubt this roster could still compete for a Stanley Cup!

As the season inches closer, we’ll keep you updated on all the latest news and rumors, so be sure to follow along!