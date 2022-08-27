NHL Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there had been some talk in the past about the New York Rangers being a team that was interested in trading for Patrick Kane. Are they still?

Meanwhile, how will the Boston Bruins make themselves cap-compliant when a handful of their bigger stars are back from injury? Finally, the Ottawa Senators want to upgrade their defense, but how willing are they to part with some of their better prospects?

The Rangers Will Be in On Patrick Kane Trade Talks

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff and the DFO Rundown Podcast, he said during a discussion about Patrick Kane and where he might wind up if traded later in the season: “Day two of the draft, this year in Montreal, there was a lot of talk behind the scenes, quietly about the New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks talking about Patrick Kane.”

Seravalli has mentioned the Rangers as a team that has checked in again on Kane (along with the Oilers and Maple Leafs) but added, “I don’t think it ever really got that far given that Kane controls it and wasn’t ready…” Seravalli is saying that the Rangers are excited about the prospect of putting Artemi Panarin and Kane back together and if they were to get him, feel they would be a legitimate threat to win the Stanley Cup.

How the Bruins Will Become Cap Compliant

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa recently wrote about a few ways the Boston Bruins can get themselves back under the salary cap ceiling when some of their sidelined players are ready to return. With names like Brad Marchand, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy all having undergone offseason surgery, they should all be back part way into the 2022-23 season. That’s a lot of money coming off of LTIR.

Among Shinzawa’s suggested solutions, he figures the Bruins could trade Mike Reilly once Grzelcyk is healthy. They could also try to move Craig Smith who is in his final season and has a contract worth $3.1 million. Finally, he notes that the Bruins could demote Nick Foligno or try to trade him.

He explains:

The Bruins could also trade Foligno if he waives his partial protection. He will earn $2.8 million in salary in 2022-23 after receiving a $1 million signing bonus. But even at a reduced price, the Bruins would, in all likelihood, have to send an asset out with Foligno. source – ‘Bruins salary cap: 3 ways they can trade or waive their way to cap compliance’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 08/26/2022

Senators Not Willing to Part With Certain Pieces

The Senators and defenseman Jakob Chychryn have been mentioned together in conversations plenty of times this offseason. Still, Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun is reporting that Pierre Dorion’s conversations about trading for him haven’t gotten very far based on the asking price for the 24-year-old blueliner. Garrioch writes that similar issues have come up with other names the Senators might be looking at because opposing GMs want what the Sens don’t want to part with.

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Garrioch writes:

The issue Dorion has in any discussion with rival general managers is they ask for the likes of Greig, Jake Sanderson, Roby Jarventie and centre Shane Pinto as part of any deals. Dorion views it as a nice compliment to the club’s scouting staff, but he’s inclined to keep those players.

Dorion would like to add another defenseman before training camp opens but if he isn’t able to, he thinks they’ve put together a pretty good team.