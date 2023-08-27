NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the NHL has approved the sale of the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, where do the Toronto Maple Leafs sit with respect to their negotiations with forward William Nylander? Could the Philadelphia Flyers consider trading Sean Couturier? Finally, the Buffalo Sabres are still looking for a defenseman. Who are they after and what kind of deal do they want?

Andlauer Gets Approval to Purchase the Ottawa Senators

Michael Andlauer has received the NHL Executive Committee’s approval to finalize his $950 million purchase of the team after emerging victorious in a prolonged bidding process that ended in mid-June. According to Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch, the transaction’s completion is imminent, with the Board of Governors’ approval expected due to Andlauer’s green light. A two-thirds vote from the Board of Governors is necessary for formal ratification.

Garrioch writes:

Once Andlauer officially takes over, it’s expected he’ll make additions to the front office, including bringing back former president Cyril Leeder to run the business side of the operation… Postmedia reported in June that Andlauer sat down with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson to discuss a job with the Senators. The talk in hockey circles is that Alfredsson, a 50-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer, would like to play a role in player development. source – ‘GARRIOCH: Michael Andlauer approved by NHL’s executive committee to buy Ottawa Senators’ – Bruce Garrrioch – The Ottawa Sun – 08/26/2023

Maple Leafs and Nylander Still Not Close on New Deal

According to Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun, there exists a notable gap of at least $1 million annually in the ongoing negotiation between the Maple Leafs and forward William Nylander. The Leafs aspire to secure the 27-year-old player’s commitment at approximately $9 million, while Nylander’s representatives are aiming for a figure commencing in the ten million range.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Addressing the Nylander situation during a media interaction on Friday, General Manager Brad Treliving remarked, “We got one done and now we will continue to work at it (the Nylander negotiations). William Nylander is a terrific player; he’s a star, and you know I want to keep your good players.” With one year remaining on Nylander’s existing contract, a window for resolution remains open.

Hornby writes:

While Friday was Matthews’ day with the media to gush about staying a Leaf and becoming the highest NHLer when the deal kicks in, Nylander remains in Europe, at least $1 million apart with the new Toronto general manager. source – ‘Matthews, Treliving come away from contract talks feeling good about the process, result’ – Lance Hornby – Toronto Sun – 08/25/2023

Could the Flyers Trade Couturier?

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet asks, “If Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier shows that he’s healthy this season, do they look to move him? Would his contract (four years at $7.75 million with an NMC) prohibit any move?” It seems incredible to imagine that the Flyers would trade a cornerstone piece like Couturier, but the reality is, since December 2021, he has been absent from NHL action and will remain sidelined for the remainder of this season.

"I'll do my best to be around, lead the right way and get this team back on track as soon as possible."



Sean Couturier met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his rehab and working his way back onto the ice. #FueledByPhilly pic.twitter.com/LWk2adnh2I — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 15, 2023

The Flyers are going through a rebuild and it’s hard to see where Couturier fits into that process. He says his rehab is going well and is hoping to get to 100% soon. He noted that the goal was to come back to the team at some point this season. In the meantime, “I’ll do my best to be around, lead the right way and get this team back on track as soon as possible.”

Sabres Still Heavy in the Market for a Defenseman

Dixon also notes the Buffalo Sabres are actively looking for additional help on their blue line. He wonders if the team could secure Noah Hanifin or another elite defenseman. Hanifin, a prominent name this summer, has indicated he won’t remain in Calgary long-term.

Dixon adds that Buffalo is associated with nearly every trade market defenseman, aiming for long-term deals. Whether it’s Hanifin or Carolina’s Brett Pesce, who could choose the highest bidder in 2024, the team seeks defensive stability.