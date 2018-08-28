In today’s rumor rundown, Tyler Seguin is losing faith in a deal getting done with the Dallas Stars, Max Pacioretty isn’t even getting offers to stay from the Montreal Canadiens, Jacob Trouba isn’t ruling out another extension with the Winnipeg Jets and Auston Matthews isn’t concerned about what’s happening in Toronto with their pending contracts.

Seguin Disappointed in Contract Situation

Tyler Seguin’s pending deal in Dallas is one of the hot topics over the past few weeks and the latest is that the two had an open dialogue. That may not actually be true. Seguin addressed the media recently about his status and expressed his disappointment the two sides hadn’t reach an agreement yet.

The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler said Seguin is unhappy he hasn’t already signed a long-term deal with the Stars and noted there have been no talks about a deal since the draft. While he trains in Toronto this offseason, he’s unsure of where things stand with the Stars.

Obviously, the Stars want to get Seguin signed and don’t want to see a situation similar to what happened with the Islanders and John Tavares. Seguin didn’t say if things were on hold due to money but the longer this goes, the more Seguin will be brought up in trade rumors.

With the Stars trying to compete for a playoff spot this season, it would be hard to justify moving Seguin without getting something significant in return. But, his consistent production means he’s likely in line for a $10 million-plus per season contract extension.

Related: NHL Rumors: Zetterberg, Nurse, Voynov, More

No New Offers for Max Pacioretty

The agent for Max Pacioretty, Allan Walsh, tweeted out, there is nothing going on between the Canadiens and his client and that over the past two months, there have been no negotiations or offers from the team despite the fact Pacioretty is interested in working out a deal.

At Pacioretty’s charity golf tournament today, Montreal GM Marc Bergevin was asked about what the future holds between the team and the player and he said, like any other player, he expects Pacioretty to be at camp. He said nothing has changed and that his captain is still under contract and will show up like any other player under contract would. He did not comment on the statements made by Pacioretty’s agent nor did he make comments regarding a potential trade.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hayes, Karlsson, Athanasiou, More

Jacob Trouba Not Ruling Out Winnipeg Extension

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press writes that despite the assumed friction between the Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Jacob Trouba, Trouba is not upset, nor is he worried about the fact only a one-year deal was worked out during his most recent contract negotiations. When asked if a long-term extension with the Jets was impossible, he said, “No, after this year we’ll sit down and we’ll go over it again.”

Trouba said, every year is a process and he has no issues sitting down and taking it negotiation by negotiation. He said, it’s a matter of going “back and kind of reassess things and see where you are and make the best decision,” Trouba told reporters Sunday. Trouba will have one more year of negotiation as an RFA so the Jets are likely to either sign him long-term or move him since this last negotiation is the final negotiation the team has any control.

Related: NHL Rumors: Eberle, Seguin, Hanifin, More

Auston Matthews Isn’t Worried

Dave Hogg of NHL.com writes that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews isn’t worried that an extension hasn’t been worked out between himself and the team. He does note the two sides have started talks but Matthews said at the Stars & Stripes Showdown at USA Hockey Arena, “I don’t know if I’ll sign a new contract before the season or not.”

He said he wasn’t really involved in the talks and that all he knows is, “They’ve told me that it will get done when it gets done, and that’s fine.”

Brandon Davidson To Chicago?

Brandon Davidson recently turned down an offer to join the Edmonton Oilers on a professional tryout but has agreed to head to Chicago to attend their camp on a PTO. Acccording to Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal Davidson will receive a one-year one-way contract with the Blackhawks if the team “likes what they see” in camp.