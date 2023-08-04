NHL Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins might put a big push on trading for Erik Karlsson following the news of Kyle Dubas officially taking the role of general manager. There is also news that Jake Guentzel will be out for some time with the Penguins. The new CEO of Hockey Operations for the Edmonton Oilers, Jeff Jackson, spoke with the media on Thursday, and there is an update on the status of things between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm. Finally, did the Montreal Canadiens have some inside knowledge regarding draft prospect Matvei Michkov that led to them avoiding him as a selection?

Are the Penguins About to Push Hard for Karlsson?

During a spot on NHL Network NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he is foreseeing a significant move on the horizon for the Pittsburgh Penguins. A contract buyout, which could take place this weekend, has the potential to impact the Penguins’ pursuit of San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman noted that despite newly-appointed General Manager Kyle Dubas’ inclination to avoid contract buyouts, Friedman’s sources have hinted at an impending development. The Penguins seem poised to make a decisive move, with speculation centering around the closure of a Karlsson trade.

Dubas Waited on Brandon Pridham

According to Friedman, Dubas was reportedly waiting on a decision from Maple Leafs AGM Brandon Pridham before removing the interim GM tag from his name for the Penguins. Once he got word that Pridham was staying in Toronto, Dubas made the call to stay the GM for the long term.

Dubas had previously announced that he was only taking on the GM role in the short term and through July. He would then interview candidates. It’s not clear how long he intends to stay the GM and not hire for the position. The most he would say is, “We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future off-seasons, to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department.” He added, “We have a small but extremely dedicated management team here, and I have come to know each of them quite well over the last couple of months. We have also added both Jason Spezza and Vukie Mpofu to provide us with a nice mixture of playing experience, front office acumen, and growth potential.”

In other Penguins-related news, it was also learned that forward Jake Guentzel underwent successful right ankle surgery, and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

A New Era for Oilers Management?

Friedman also noted that the hiring of Jeff Jackson by the Edmonton Oilers is a big step in what many think is a new direction for the team. He called it an ushering in of a new era of the way the team might do business and wondered if part of this decision was made by Ken Holland, who has one year remaining on his current contract as the team’s general manager.

Jackson addressed the fans and media in Edmonton on Thursday and said he wants to keep Connor McDavid an Oiler for life and that he spoke with his former client before taking the job as CEO of Hockey Operations and McDavid offered up his blessing. Not only that, but he encouraged Jackson to talk to owner Darryl Katz and said, “I’m coming with you” as if to suggest that these two are in it together for the long haul.

Things Quiet on the Elias Lindholm Front

According to Friedman, there’s a lack of buzz surrounding Elias Lindholm, the center for the Calgary Flames. It appears that the Flames are aiming to secure the 28-year-old player for the long term, with intentions to ink an eight-year extension valued between $8 million and $9 million per year.

For now, their focus is not on trading the player, even though the Boston Bruins have been connected in the rumor mill.

Canadiens Passed on Michkov Based on Red Flag

Arpon Basu of The Athletic was asked in a recent mailbag segment why the Montreal Canadiens chose to pass on Matvei Michkov at this year’s NHL Draft. The rumor is that it was size related. Basu suggested that wasn’t entirely the case.

He explained: