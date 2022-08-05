NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jonathan Huberdeau signed an eight-year extension with the Calgary Flames. Was this a good deal or way too large a contract for a soon-to-be 30-year-old?

Also, could the Boston Bruins be thinking about bringing back Milan Lucic? There is an update on the potential trade status of Vladimir Tarasenko and did Max Pacioretty just call out the Vegas Golden Knights organization?

Flames Take Risk on Huberdeau, Shift Focus to Weegar

The Flames signed Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million extension on Thursday in a deal that will keep him in Calgary but also means he’s with the club for nine more seasons, including eight that pay $10.5 million per season. At 29 years old, his value was at its height and the Flames certainly paid a price to retain him. With Huberdeau, Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington all locked into new deals, the focus will shift to MacKenzie Weegar. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes that the two sides have already been talking. He adds, “I suspect that’ll pick up now.”

"I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice."



HUBY IS HERE TO STAY! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 5, 2022

As for the Huberdeau extension, there are mixed feelings about the deal. Even if Huberdeau has a couple of additional 100-point seasons, some in Calgary are asking about how this will look in four or five years? The deal carries a full no-move clause, and the final two years have a partial no-move clause that allows him to be dealt to 12 teams. The organization is also giving him a huge amount of the contract in signing bonuses. That makes the deal much riskier than other big-money deals handed out this summer. Were the Flames desperate to keep the player?

That Huberdeau was willing to stay in Calgary is great news for Flames fans because it means the organization doesn’t have to trade him prior to him hitting unrestricted free agency. That said, this deal could be seen as a reactionary move to Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau leaving the team and it could be problematic down the road.

Bruins Interested in Lucic?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes that the Bruins could potentially be interested in a reunion with forward Milan Lucic. The winger is in the last year of his deal and his contract carries a $6 million salary cap hit. Murphy cites a source who claims that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to retain some salary if the ‘Bruins sweetened the deal.’

Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Murphy explains:

“Depending on what happens with those guys (Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington)– and if [Darryl] Sutter lets him go because he loves him – I think Brad is willing to get creative with ‘Looch’, the source told Boston Hockey Now.”

Vladimir Tarasenko Update

Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes that the St. Louis Blues aren’t eager to trade Tarasenko, but if they do shop him, Rosen believes they’d want a top-six forward in return, especially after losing David Perron to free agency last month. If the Blues stay firm on that, it’s unlikely Tarasenko is traded because another team probably won’t move a top-six player for an older winger with a history of shoulder injuries and who is one year away from unrestricted free agent eligibility.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ritchie, Vesey, Knies, Hirvonen & Niemela

Rosen writes:

It’s been quiet on the Tarasenko front with the Blues, but I believe that’s by design. I have zero reason to believe the trade request that he submitted before last season has been rescinded, but that doesn’t mean St. Louis wants to or has to trade him.

Pacioretty Calls Out Vegas’ Lack of Competitive Atmosphere

Max Pacioretty was a recent guest on the Raw Knuckles Podcast and opened up about his time with the Vegas Golden Knights. Saying that no one is held accountable ever in that city or organization, he felt it was concerning that no one seemed to care how the club performed. He explained, “When I first got to Vegas, it was weird that there was, like, no accountability. And I’m not talking about in the team; I’m talking about like ever. You couldn’t feel pressure coming off anyone else, from the coach to the management.” He added that he let it affect him and he had to rein himself back in. He added, “I don’t want to say it was a country club, but you have no one from the outside holding you accountable.”

Pacioretty was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in a salary cap dump deal this offseason.