NHL Rumors: Jets, Penguins, Lightning, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, with the Winnipeg Jets now out of the playoff picture, the team is finally allowed to reveal the extent of the injuries to both Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine. The Pittsburgh Penguins are making a chance in goal and the head coach explains why. Will Matt Murray’s playoff performance play a roll in a possible contract extension? The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to get bad news when it comes to Steven Stamkos and, finally, a former 30-goal scorer in the NHL has extended his career in the AHL.

Injuries to Laine and Scheifele Not Long-Term

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, both missed three of the four games in the series against the Calgary Flames and all the Jets were allowed to reveal was that they were deemed “unfit to play”, explained to Sara Orlesky of TSN. Now that they are out of the playoffs, the team can share more details about their respective injuries.

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers – November 17, 2016 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Neither one is expected to miss an extended period of time and head coach Paul Maurice said he doesn’t believe there is any Achilles damage for Schiefele. Maurice called it “a crush” not a cut, but did admit that his top center is still undergoing further testing.

Meanwhile, Laine sprained his hand and couldn’t hold a stick. Maurice believes he’ll only be out for a few weeks.

Related: 4 Takeaways from the Jets’ Disappointing Game 3 Defeat

Penguins to Go With Jarry

In danger of being ousted from the play-ins, the Penguins are making a change in goal. The team announced today that they’ll call upon Tristan Jarry, starting him in game four over Matt Murray who has lost two of the first three.

Tristan Jarry will get the start in net for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/Mkb1L5wM2U — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 7, 2020

Coach Sullivan said about the decision to go with Jarry:

“His practice habits have drastically improved. It’s just part of the maturation process. He’s much more mature in his daily approach. Every day, his work habits in practice have been terrific. All year, consistent.. I think that transfers to a game environment. Tristan deserves a lot of credit for how hard he’s worked his game and where he’s at today. He’s a real good goalie.”

There is no denying that Murray has been out-played by the Canadiens’ Carey Price and if the Penguins are eliminated, or Jarry goes on a run, that could have implications when it comes to re-signing Murray, even a one-year deal. The belief is that the team can’t afford to sign both restricted free agents at the end of the season.

The Penguins will play an elimination game today against the Montreal Canadiens.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Devils, More

Lightning Still Won’t Have Stamkos

Steven Stamkos won’t be playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning when they face the Philadelphia Flyers. A game that has a lot riding on it, both the Lightning and Flyers have won their first two round-robin contests. Whoever takes this game will be the top seed in the Eastern Conference, overtaking the Boston Bruins who should have been there based on their Presidents’ Trophy-winning regular season, but has lost two games in the seeding rounds.

Stamkos is working hard and rehabbing, head coach Jon Cooper told reporters including Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Still, he is listed as out indefinitely. No one is sure of what the injury is but it is troubling enough that all precautions are being taken.

Matt Moulson Re-Signs in AHL

A former three-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL, Matt Moulson’s NHL career took a serious downturn. Still, he’s not giving up on the professional game. Now 36, the veteran has re-signed with the Hershey Bears of the AHL for the 2020-21 season.

Moulson served as an alternate captain for the Bears this year after spending the last two with the Ontario Reign.