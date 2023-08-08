NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Flames, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights are always a team to watch when it comes to trading solid veterans with sizeable contracts. Could Jonathan Marchessault be the next player on the move? Meanwhile, with Erik Karlsson now off of the market, might the Calgary Flames up their efforts to trade Noah Hanifin? Finally, what’s the next move for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Are they looking for a defenseman? Or, are they looking to potentially add an inexpensive forward?

Could the Golden Knights Trade Jonathan Marchessault?

Vegas Hockey Now’s Chris Gawlik ponders a Jonathan Marchessault trade before his 2023-24 contract ends, sparked by the winger’s TVA Sports interview citing that he has held no contract talks yet with the Golden Knights. Marchessault, pivotal in the Golden Knights’ first Stanley Cup win this past season, raised his potential trade value post his 2023 playoffs MVP title. The return could be extremely high if the team decided to shop him.

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Notably, GM Kelly McCrimmon’s history of parting with key players fuels speculation that a player like Marchessault could be dealt. So too, his $5 million AAV contrasts his affordable $3.5 million salary; and with a five-team no-trade clause, there is plenty of opportunity for the Golden Knights to make a move.

Gawlik writes:

It is time to acknowledge reality. There is a possibility that Marchessault is traded sometime before now and when his contract expires after the 2023-24 season. Marchessault will be 33-years-old when his contract expires and a hot commodity should he opt for free agency. General manager Kelly McCrimmon understands that and may try and get something in return vs. letting Marchessault walk.

Trade Talks Involving Noah Hanifin Could Pick Up

As Julien McKenzie of The Athletic writes, while Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund remain potential options for patient consideration, the Calgary Flames might find the present moment opportune to reignite discussions about trading Noah Hanifin. With Erik Karlsson recently taken off the market, Hanifin emerges as a prime contender for the best available defenseman.

Latest News & Highlight

Hanifin boasts affordability as a top-four defenseman, with his prime years still ahead, rendering him attainable at a reasonable rate, particularly in contrast to Karlsson’s cost. A prospective new extension could make him even more attractive. Moreover, as the pool of quality free-agent defensemen dwindles, Hanifin’s value could potentially appreciate. This weekend the market also lost Matt Dumba as he signed with the Arizona Coyotes.

Related: NHL Rumors: Sharks, Hurricanes, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins

McKenzie writes of teams that might be interested in Hanifin:

Earlier in the summer, LeBrun mentioned Seattle, Carolina and Toronto along with the Penguins as suitors for Karlsson. The Kraken have under $1 million in cap space, which would limit their capabilities of acquiring him, barring some salary going the other way. Not to mention, Conroy would be dealing within the division. The Maple Leafs are still well above the cap limit and would also need to be creative to accommodate Hanifin (not to mention they likely won’t be able to extend him beyond this season). The Hurricanes are also under a million under the cap, and they’ve added Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo to their ranks. source – ‘With Erik Karlsson off the market, can Flames capitalize on Noah Hanifin’s value?’ – Julien McKenzie – The Athletic – 08/08/2023

What Will the Penguins Do Next?

Some insiders are suggesting that the Pittsburgh Penguins might look to add a defenseman after trading a couple of blueliners in the Karlsson deal. That said, Elliotte Friedman believes Kyle Dubas might go after Tomas Tatar.

During a late-night segment of Sportsnet Central, Friedman revealed that the Penguins are considering the acquisition of forward Tatar, placing him high on their watchlist. Tatar, an unrestricted free agent, offers intrigue as the Penguins, missing forward Jake Guentzel at the season’s start, seek forward depth. Dubas did say there might not be other big moves coming. He noted when speaking with the media, “I don’t expect anything more major. You can never make any promises. We’re six weeks out from camp starting. I think this will be the group.”