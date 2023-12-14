NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flames, Bruins, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evander Kane is dealing with some kind of injury for the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have something going through their locker room. Is Elias Lindholm waiting for the Calgary Flames to present him with a trade he can approve? There are signs the Vancouver Canucks aren’t ready to move on from Andrei Kuzmenko yet. Finally, is Jakub Zbořil looking for a trade out of Boston?

Evander Kane Hampered By Some Kind of Injury

According to Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation, Evander Kane is dealing with an injury that has been keeping him out of practice. It is not believed to be incredibly serious and the forward has been playing through it, but it is something the team is likely keeping an eye on.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Gregor writes:

“Evander Kane is banged up. He didn’t practice yesterday after not taking the morning skate on Tuesday but played against Chicago. I haven’t been able to pinpoint the injury, but he doesn’t seem as explosive as he was earlier in the season. He is still playing physical, however, as he leads the Oilers with 33 hits during the win streak. Mattias Ekholm is second with 15 followed by Mattias Janmark and McDavid with 14.”

There was some line juggling in the Oilers game versus the New Jersey Devils. It’s not clear if that had anything to do with Kane not being 100%.

Maple Leafs Have Some Kind of Bug

Sheldon Keefe hints that there could be a few possible lineup changes at play for tonight’s game as the flu has hit the team. The Maple Leafs are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Keefe noted, “We’ve got some other stuff happening, too. We’ll make a determination later this afternoon on what the group looks like and how to best manage that.” Matthew Knies will miss a second game tonight. He is back skating but is not 100 percent.

Elias Lindholm Hoping for a Trade?

“He looks like he’s more intent about getting out of town than he is cashing in on a big contract.” Another host said, “He would be happy if there was a trade offer he could put his stamp of approval on.” These were comments made the Flames Nation podcast panel suggesting signs indicate Elias Lindholm is seeking an exit out of Calgary. They believe he playing as if pursuing a trade. Now, it’s about securing a deal that Lindholm is willing to accept.

There has been chatter the Boston Bruins are interested, but there is concern among teams about Lindholm’s future contract ask. While his current cap hit of $4.85 million isn’t necessarily prohibitive, if he wants $9 million or more per season on his next deal, there may not be a lot of teams jumping to trade for the forward knowing that’s the negotiation that lay ahead.

Jakub Zbořil Wants to Be Moved By Bruins, Now on Waivers

The Boston Bruins have initiated the process of relocating defenseman Jakub Zbořil, placing him on waivers. This move, reported by Chris Johnston of The Athletic, does not signify contract termination. Rather, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff clarifies that Zbořil is seeking a change and the Bruins are trying to accomodate him.

The Bruins are actively exploring interest from other organizations willing to acquire his contract. Waivers was one of the steps to making a change.

Are Canucks Still Giving Kuzmenko Chances To Find His Way?

As per Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts column this week, the Canucks continue to feature Andrei Kuzmenko on their first power play, a reassuring sign for his status in Vancouver. While a trade doesn’t seem imminent, the Canucks are undoubtedly assessing their options.

Friedman notes, that discussions behind the scenes often focus on defensive strategies, but the team is also contemplating changes to its forward lineup. Recognizing the challenge of facing teams like Vegas, they understand the importance of having a robust and deep one-to-twelve forward unit to succeed on the road.