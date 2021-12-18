NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Sabres, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are potentially one of the teams interested in defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Meanwhile, there’s talk about the trade value of some of the Montreal Canadiens players who might be on the trade block. The Buffalo Sabres aren’t likely to be big players in the free-agent market and the Nashville Predators still aren’t sure what to do with Filip Forsberg’s contract.

Maple Leafs Interested in Chychrun

According to Nick Kypreos, the Maple Leafs would definitely be interested in trading for Chychrun if the Arizona Coyotes are legitimately making him available. Kypreos said during a segment on Sportsnet 590 the Fan, “It’s come to my attention that the one guy that’s probably garnered more calls than any player out there right now. Believe it or not, is Jakob Chychrun from Arizona.”

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The two hosts discussed his value-friendly contract and when it was suggested any team would like to have Chychrun’s contract on their books, he responded, “Well, and I can tell you the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of them.” He added:

“If you happen to make a deal with Arizona, you get this guy for four Stanley Cup tries at $4.6 million. When you see guys who are now, I think comparable at double the price at $8, $9 million a year, it’s easy to see JB why he is so attractive, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, at $4.6 million. They could make that work. That value of that contract is incredibly unique. So this one would garner the attention of a Jack Eichel. Four pieces.”

In other Maple Leafs’ news, Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza joined John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot on the COVID protocol list.

There’s also a ton of chatter about what Maple Leafs will do with defenseman Justin Holl. He’s having the worst go of things right now and playing some incredibly bad hockey. There’s speculation the Maple Leafs are at a point where they know they need to fix whatever is going on but are worried about keeping him on the roster.

What Could the Canadiens Get for Their Tradeable Players

It’s not confirmed the Canadiens will be moving Carey Price, Jeff Petry, David Savard, Ben Chiarot, Brendan Gallagher, Tyler Toffoli, Mike Hoffman, Joel Armia, Jonathan Drouin, or Artturi Lehkonen, but if the team does decide to move one or any of these players, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic took a look at the possible returns.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When it comes to Price, he says few teams can actually make this trade but he quotes one pro scout who said Price would fetch “a first-round pick and a prospect, for sure. That’s a minimum.” Godin adds:

We believe the Canadiens would prefer to take back a bad contract or two as opposed to eating significant money for several years. The value of the draft picks coming back would depend on the bad contract or contracts that would come with those picks. source – ‘Scouts confidential: What value might Canadiens players with term left have on the trade market?’ – Marc Antoine Godin – The Athletic – 12/17/2021

He adds that one scout thought Petry might fetch a second and third-round pick, Chiarot could fetch a first-rounder and for Savard, Toffoli and Hoffman, the Canadiens might get something decent but would likely prefer to take someone back on an expiring contract at the same price tag versus retaining salary.

What Will Predators Do With Forsberg?

Dan Rosen of NHL.com discussed what type of trade package Filip Forsberg could command at the 2022 trade deadline, should the Predators elect not to re-sign him. A pending UFA, there’s talk the Predators might move on because of how expensive Forsberg will be on an extension.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rosen felt the team should be in “win-now” mode and re-sign Forsberg but he also believes the Predators might consider a sign-and-trade scenario versus moving him as a trade deadline rental.

Sabres Unlikely to Be Big Players in Free Agency

According to John Vogl of The Athletic, don’t expect the Sabres to make big-time bids on any of the available goaltenders this offseason, specifically Jack Campbell, Darcy Kuemper and Joonas Korpisalo. He notes the Sabres might not be big players in free agency at all.

He writes:

Free agency will be quiet once again. First off, the Sabres aren’t close enough to a Stanley Cup to lure impact players. Secondly, next season will be about seeing what the prospects can do. source – ‘Sabres mailbag: What’s Owen Power’s upside? How much impact will Alex Tuch have? Is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen up for good?’ – Johhn Vogl – The Athletic – 12/17/2021