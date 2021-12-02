NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Flyers, Rangers, Sabres, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, while the Montreal Canadiens search for a GM, one former Habs goaltender says he’d be interested in the job. Could head coach Alain Vigneault’s job be in jeopardy? The New York Rangers are finally talking to Ryan Strome about a contract extension. Finally, could the Buffalo Sabres be a team to watch when it comes to a Matt Murray trade?

Patrick Roy Would Be Interested in Canadiens GM Job

Based on quotes in a recent Sean Leahy of NBC Sports article, Patrick Roy would be interested in the GM job in Montreal. When asked by TVA Sports and Radio-Canada, the former Canadiens netminder responded:

“Would I be interested? Of course. But, at the same time, I am aware that it is a process and that there are several very good candidates who will be in the running. But if I get a call, I’ll definitely listen.”

Canadian professional hockey player Patrick Roy of the Montreal Canadiens hoists the Stanley Cup over his head as he celebrates their championship victory over the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal, Canada, June 9, 1993. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

Roy tried to shoot down speculation he might not be good in a team environment but there are many still many who wonder how he’d fare in a tandem with Jeff Gorton who will be a key player in all of the Canadiens’ major decisions moving forward.

“Decisions were made over the weekend, and if the phone rings, it will ring. Otherwise, we will continue to do what we do, it’s not more complicated than that.”

Flyers Changes Coming?

Sam Carchidi of Philly.com believes Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher may need to make some tough decisions if his team continues to lose. After an offseason of big moves to revamp their blue line, they’re still struggling mightily and suffering some ugly losses. There is some chatter about possibly asking captain Claude Giroux to waive his no-trade clause as Giroux is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. The other option is changing the coach.

Alain Vigneault, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

According to Elliotte Friedman who spoke about the Flyers on The Jeff Marek Show, Vigneault could be a coach to watch in the coming weeks. That said, he adds:

“Alain Vigneault has term left, I think teams are really not thrilled about eating money right now coming out of COVID, they’re definitely not interested in that…I’ve wondered about a guy like Rick Tocchet, it’s just me kind of speculating.” “You feel it, you feel something’s going to have to give there, it can’t continue going on this way.”

The Flyers are 8-9-4 on the season and have lost three straight games. They are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.

Rangers and Strome Have Begun Talking Contract

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, there’s been a slight change in the status of contract negotiations between the New York Rangers and Ryan Strome. The two sides have begun talking about the details of an extension, Brooks reported on Wednesday.

Ryan Strome, New York Rangers (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

He writes:

The Post has learned that president-general manager Chris Drury and the pending unrestricted free agent center’s representatives have begun to engage in talks aimed at maintaining the Strome-Artemi Panarin connection well beyond this season.

The salary cap issues in future years have to be navigated carefully as Brooks adds, “based on a projected $82.5 million cap, the club will have approximately a net $12.5 million of space with which to accommodate Kakko, a top-six center, a pair of top-nine wingers, a backup goaltender and another defenseman and depth forward.”

Sabres Trade for Malcolm Subban, Murray Wasn’t a Fit

As per Elliotte Friedman: “It doesn’t sound like there were many trade talks prior to the waiver move, and we’ll see if there’s any fit while Murray tries to get his game back at AHL Belleville.” Friedman wondered if the Buffalo Sabres would have made sense for the goaltender but he also figured salary retention a sweetener would have needed to be part of the deal.

Knowing the “The Sabres are definitely looking for an upgrade.” Friedman also tweeted that he’s heard the Sabres are talking to the Chicago Blackhawks about a Malcolm Subban trade. He announced a few minutes later that the deal was done and just needed to be made official. Kevin Weekes also reported the trade was finalized.

Hearing BUF/CHI talking Malcolm Subban. Sabres have been looking for a goalie. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 2, 2021