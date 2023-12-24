NHL News & Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Lightning, Devils

In today’s NHL news and rumors update, the Toronto Maple Leafs are dipping their toes into the goaltending trade market. Meanwhile, there are question in Edmonton about whether Calvin Pickard is a strong enough backup to play for the Oilers in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Lightning might be making ground with Steven Stamkos, and finally, is Lindy Ruff on the hot seat again in New Jersey?

Maple Leafs Checking Out Trade Market on Goalies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have joined the ranks of NHL teams actively seeking goaltending assistance, according to insights from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Recognizing the need for improvement between the pipes, General Manager Brad Treliving has initiated efforts to explore potential options. However, as Friedman highlighted in the Saturday Headlines report, the goaltending market poses challenges, with teams possessing surplus goaltenders demanding high prices.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

This predicament forces the Leafs into a delicate situation where the cost of securing a goaltender might be uncomfortably high. Friedman speculates that Toronto has initiated discussions in the goaltending market, but any significant developments may not transpire immediately after the freeze, with the team possibly banking on the hope that Ilya Samsonov, currently in a brief hiatus, can return rejuvenated after a few days.

The issue for Toronto is that their problems all popped up at the same time. Samsonov fell apart mentally, Woll got injured, and the Leafs are trying to avoid calling up Dennis Hildeby too quickly.

Do Oilers Need A Better Backup Than Pickard?

As noted by Kurt Leavins in the Edmonton Journal, although Calvin Pickard has proven to be a reliable option for the Oilers as they try to solve their goaltending issues, uncertainties persist regarding his capability to sustain this level of performance throughout the regular season. The postseason places heightened emphasis on the necessity for a dependable goalie.

Despite recognizing Pickard’s resilience and professionalism, Leavins remains skeptical that his contributions alone will be sufficient or that he can effectively manage the pressures inherent in playoff competition. Leavins writes:

I believe [Stuart] Skinner is very capable of being this club’s 1A. But someone else needs to take four out of every 10 starts. Whether Calvin Pickard can deliver that over the course of the regular season is a big damn question. But the bigger problem is whether he could do that for the Oilers in the playoffs. source – ‘At the top of Ken Holland’s wish list for the Edmonton Oilers this Christmas: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 12/24/2023

The same issue that exists for Toronto exists for Edmonton. The prices on goaltenders is way too high to make a move right now.

Lighting and Stamkos Likely to Work Out a New Contract

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reiterated last week that the contract status of Tampa Bay Lightning’s captain, Steven Stamkos, remains unchanged. Despite the approaching New Year, General Manager Julien BriseBois has maintained the stance, as declared before the season, that contract talks with Stamkos will not occur until after the current season concludes.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That said, recent insights suggest the Lightning are poised to secure Stamkos with an extension. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was a guest on the Full Press NHL Podcast and said, “I think that gets done in the summer again, unless they lose like 10 in a row and you know what hits the fan? I think they hold fort and I think they make the playoffs. I think he stays.”

Trade possibilities remain slim due to Stamkos’ no-move clause, and unless a drastic downturn occurs, the consensus is that Stamkos will remain with the Lightning.

Do the Devils Need to Make a Coaching Change?

The looming question of whether the New Jersey Devils will part ways with head coach Lindy Ruff this season raises doubts, given the recent narrative shift from his previous success. Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talked about the idea that the Devils need a jolt and that other teams have found succsess by switching the coach. That said, they don’t believe someone like Ruff goes from being a coaching genius to an “idiot” within six months.

Part of the issue in New Jersey is the injury to Dougie Hamilton and perhaps the change needed is finding a defenseman to replace him with the money that went on LTIR. However, even with Hamilton in the lineup, the Devils struggled, indicating deeper issues.