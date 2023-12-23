Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Merzlikins, Nylander & Chadwick

Tonight (Dec. 23), the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road in their last game before the Christmas break. Just over a week ago, the Blue Jackets surrendered a 5-0 third-period lead in Toronto, only to come back to win in overtime by a score of 6-5. The Maple Leafs enter the game, aware that this same Columbus team is both improving and steadily growing in confidence.

The Blue Jackets have not been acting as if they are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. They are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals and also beat the Buffalo Sabres the game before by a score of 9-4. Playing at home, their record is 7-9-3 home record, and they are even in their last 10 games (with a 4-4-2 record).

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the upcoming game. I’ll also announce a new player who signed an entry-level contract yesterday.

Item One: What Maple Leafs Team Will Show Up Tonight?

The Maple Leafs are looking to halt their losing streak. They’ve suffered back-to-back losses and don’t want to make it three in a row in the loss column. A third straight loss in Columbus tonight would be a horrible way to start their Christmas holidays.

The Maple Leafs need some good goalie play. They’ve been outscored by a 14-5 margin in their last two games. However, it’s only the second time this season that the Maple Leafs have lost two consecutive games in regulation time. Somehow, the team needs its mojo back.

Yesterday, Auston Matthews admitted as much. “It’s our last game before the break,” Matthews stated. In his comments, he drew parallels between his team’s plight and the Sabres’ response after their big loss to the Blue Jackets.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ center was both frustrated and disappointed and labeled his team’s performance as “embarrassing.” Specifically, he noted that “embarrassment is probably the right word to use, just from start to finish, top to bottom. Not nearly good enough. Just a bad hockey game from our team.”

The question is how the Maple Leafs will respond. Will the loss to Buffalo serve as a wake-up call? Can the team regroup and recalibrate its approach?

Item Two: Blue Jackets’ Players to Watch Tonight

The Blue Jackets are a growing team with some solid players. They’ve recently been creating more offense and are getting better at tracking back, disrupting plays, and counterattacking. The Blue Jackets have scored 20 goals over their last four games, signaling a growing sense of their offensive abilities.

Kirill Marchenko has scored four goals in the past three games, and Yegor Chinakhov has put up seven points in five games. Both Marchenko and Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner lead the team with 13 goals each. Defenseman Zach Werenski leads his team in points with 25 points in 32 games.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins is coming off a tough loss to the Capitals on Thursday, where he lost his cool in overtime when Tom Wilson got stuck in his net and wouldn’t allow him to retrieve his stick. Beating on the trapped Wilson cost him a penalty, which led to an Alex Ovechkin overtime goal and a Blue Jackets loss. He enters the game with a 7-8-5 record with a 3.17 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage in 21 games. He’s scheduled to start, but has not yet been confirmed. It will be interesting to see how he plays after the Capitals game.

Item Three: William Nylander Is on Another Point Streak

Despite the Maple Leafs’ recent losses, William Nylander continues to shine star for the team. In the loss to the Sabres, he extended his point streak to an impressive 10 games. During that stretch, he’s scored three goals and added 12 assists (for 15 points). He’s the team leader with 42 points in 30 games this season. Nylander’s contributions have been key, and his recent point streak further highlights his impact this season.

Nylander’s hot streaks place him in elite company in Maple Leafs’ history. He now has put up three double-digit point streaks in his career, which makes him the sixth player in Maple Leafs history with at least three double-digit point streaks in their career.

Item Four: Noah Chadwick Signs Entry-Level Deal with Maple Leafs

Yesterday (Dec. 22), Noah Chadwick signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs. The defenceman was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He’s been playing with the Western Hockey League (WHL) Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. In 30 games this season, the defenceman has scored seven goals and added 17 assists (for 24 points).

🖊️ We’ve signed defenceman Noah Chadwick to a three-year, entry-level contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 22, 2023

The 18-year-old prospect will likely play another season in Lethbridge and then be moved to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies in the 2025-26 season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight’s game is one the Maple Leafs should win. Statistically, the Maple Leafs have a higher goal average per game (3.47) than the Blue Jackets (3.11). Defensively, Toronto gives up an average of 3.34 goals per game, while Columbus gives up an average of 3.58. The Maple Leafs also have the better power play, with a 25.80% power-play success rate compared to the Blue Jackets’ 16.00%.

Can Martin Jones reboot his game? With starter Joseph Woll on injured reserve, Jones has (until recently) been reliable for the Maple Leafs. He’s posted a record of 3-1-0 in five games this season. However, his once stellar numbers have risen to a 3.28 GAA and fallen to a .907 save percentage.