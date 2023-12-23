Hurricanes Getting a Productive December From Drury

No matter what the team, depth is important. Oftentimes times, depth players get overlooked due to the high impact of the bigger dogs on the roster. For the Carolina Hurricanes, the big guys have shined the brightest.

On any given night, you can count on Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Terravainen, and Seth Jarvis to come through. They’ve been the team’s best players this season and play tough minutes each night. The Hurricanes have gotten good production from numerous players this season; one player deserves recognition for his recent play.

Fourth-line players do not always get the praise they deserve. Typically, they play fewer minutes but serve their purpose on any given roster. December has been a great month for Jack Drury, who has come into his own with his play as of late.

The Emergence of Jack Drury

Drury is not the biggest player out on the ice, as he weighs 174 pounds and is 5-foot-11. However, he is lightning-quick on his feet and plays with tremendous speed. He is a smooth skater and has good stick handling to go with it. Drury is an easy player to root for and one of the younger guys you want to see succeed. In December, he has found success, and it’s been a bright spot in the lineup.

Over the 11 games in December, Drury has played 118:58 minutes of ice time at 5v5. In this gameplay area, Drury has excelled and made an impact. Also, this is with him primarily slotting on the fourth line and playing at the bottom of the lineup.



When Drury is on the ice, the puck is primarily in the possession of the Hurricanes. He is helping control the shot attempts, and the Hurricanes have a shot attempt differential of 138-77. Carolina is outshooting the opposition when on the ice, which has led to goals. The team has a seven to five-goal differential, with six goals coming from the high-danger area. Drury has had the fourth-lowest amount of ice time but is making his presence known.

Christmas is coming early for Drury, as he is producing at a high rate. In 11 games, he has two goals, five assists, and seven points. He has seen time on the power play and is getting increased opportunities to help showcase his offensive ability. On the man advantage, he has two assists and has an 18.2 shooting percentage over the month. It is great to see, as it is a 5.2% increase from November. Seeing Drury make this type of impact is huge for the team and where the production is coming from.

His Early-Season Struggles Fueled the Fire

In the months of October and November, Drury was still impactful but was not producing nearly as much. Puck possession was still in the team’s favor, and good things were happening every time he was on the ice. However, from an individual standpoint, he was not getting his bounces.

In October, Drury had one assist and 11 shots on goal. The following month, the production was sporadic, but it was beginning to come through for the center. Drury concluded November with two goals and two assists. He was shooting the puck much more and was creating opportunities for himself.

Drury has had a strong December, and in total, he has four goals, eight assists, and 12 points. He has generated 3.1 expected goals, so it is great seeing him score at his expected rate. The most comforting thing is seeing the player come into his own and provide production at the bottom of the lineup.

Drury Providing Tremendous Depth

In clutch situations and scenarios, you want your best players to come through. Also, when the big guys are being shut down and limited by the opposition, having the proper depth shine through pays dividends.

Drury might be playing on the fourth line and behind the shutdown line of Jordan Staal, but he is leaving his mark on the lineup. He has come into his own and has provided great depth for the club. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is having a tough month, scoring one goal. Drury picking up the slack has been huge and a player the Hurricanes have been able to count on.