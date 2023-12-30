NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, Nick Foligno is open to sticking around with the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, is there any truth to the Elias Pettersson rumors linking him to Chicago? What will the Toronto Maple Leafs do in goal? Finally, it doesn’t appear Filip Chytil will be back anytime soon for the New York Rangers.

Foligno Open to Extension With Blackhawks

Ahead of free agency, the Blackhawks secured the rights to winger Nick Foligno from Boston in the Taylor Hall trade. Despite initial skepticism about the one-year, $4 million contract, GM Kyle Davidson saw value beyond the ice. The 36-year-old has vindicated the decision, contributing eight goals and nine assists in 34 games, ranking third in team scoring. Increased ice time, over five minutes more than last year, has played a role in his resurgence.

Nick Foligno, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Davidson has since hinted at a possible extension. In response, Foligno expressed openness to discussions, emphasizing his desire to contribute positively. Speaking with Scott Powers of The Athletic, Foligno said:

“I’m definitely open to talking. We got to move this in the right direction, so I want to be a part of that and helping. It’s great to hear (Davidson has been thinking about that). I’ve really haven’t had a ton of conversation with Kyle on that. But I’m of the mindset right now, I’m just taking it day by day, kind of being in the moment. And if that presents itself, we’ll discuss it with my agent and see if there’s a way forward. But all signs from me right now are I’m really loving everything about this organization and the guys and, like I said, trying to help push this in the direction I expect it to go.” source – ‘Nick Foligno open to re-signing with Blackhawks, seeing through what they started together’ – Scott Powers – The Athletic – 12/29/2023

However, due to the one-year agreement, extension talks are delayed until January 1st.

Elias Pettersson to the Blackhawks Rumor

Speaking of the Blackhawks, there is a rumor that made its way around social media this week that perhaps Elias Pettersson was looking to leave the Vancouver Canucks to join the Blackhawks in the summer. Matt Murley said on the Spittin’ Chiclets Rumor Boyz show, “Do not be surprised if you see Elias Petterson try to make his way to Chicago Blackhawks to be with Bedard next year.”

Murley, not necessarily known as a trusted insider was criticized a bit for potentially throwing out a rumor with nothing to back it up. But, Elliotte Friedman commented on the report during his latest 32 Thoughts podcast. Friedman noted, “Maybe Chicago is gonna offer sheet him.” He added, “The other one thing I’ll say about Matt Murley, I listen to Matt Murley’s work. Like he’s, he’s not an idiot. He like, he hears things. I’ve, I’ve seen the stuff that he reports. He gets information. People talk to him.”

Still, Friedman called this rumor premature and explained that Pettersson being a restricted free agent suggests this is a long shot.

Maple Leafs Going to Consider All Options in Goal

It appears as though the Toronto Maple Leafs are to the point where putting Ilya Samsonov in goal is no longer an option. After another poor performance in which he had a .714 save percentage against a Columbus Blue Jackets team that won in overtime, he can’t be a viable option.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe commented on the matter on Friday night, stating, “I’m sure Tre [Treliving] is going to consider everything.” With Martin Jones as the third-string goalie already getting more ice time than expected, Keefe added, “Now you’re starting to get into our guys who are developing. Now you gotta think about them and putting them in positions to succeed and not derail their development that’s going well. At the same time, it’s the NHL.”

If the Leafs don’t want to call up Dennis Hildeby, the only remain option seems to be a trade.

Filip Chytil Likely Out for Some Time

Rangers center Filip Chytil, recovering from a suspected concussion since early November, has returned to Czechia, his home country, for a reset in his recovery. Although making progress skating independently, this move seems to indicate he’s not close to a return.

After a career-best 45 points last season, he had a promising start this year with six assists in ten games before the injury.