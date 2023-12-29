NHL News & Rumors: Bruins, Oilers, Devils, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins might be in the market for a winger. They also might be better off waiting to land a big fish until the summer. Are the Edmonton Oilers a fit if the Pittsburgh Penguins ultimately move Jake Guentzel? Would the New Jersey Devils be a team that trades for Chris Tanev and adds a high-caliber goaltender at the same time? Finally, if the Devils push hard for Tanev, what does that mean for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Should Bruins Target a Winger Instead of Lindholm or Hanifin?

According to insights from Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, the Boston Bruins are in need of a scoring winger, especially with Jake DeBrusk facing challenges in the current season. While acknowledging that pursuing someone of Elias Lindholm’s caliber might be financially challenging for the Bruins in this trade market, Shinzawa suggests that acquiring a winger wouldn’t necessarily come at a steep cost.

Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shinzawa writes:

Teams like the Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks may be convinced to put out their For Sale signs well before the March 8 trade deadline. If so, Anthony Duclair, Tyler Johnson and Adam Henrique would be among the unrestricted free agents-to-be up for grabs. source – Bruins trade market: With Jake DeBrusk slumping, a scoring wing has become a mandatory upgrade’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 12/27/2023

One of the reasons the Bruins might settle for an offseason signing of Lindholm or Noah Hanifin is because they are playing well this season and moving big pieces to acquire either player could disrupt the roster.

Oilers and Penguins An Option for Guentzel Deal?

As per of their trade matchmaker article on The Athletic, Chris Johnston suggested the Oilers would be a good fit if the Pittsburgh Penguins ultimately elected to move Jake Guentzel.

If we’re imagining a world where Pittsburgh is both trading Guentzel and retaining salary, no buyer makes more sense than Edmonton. This would be an elite-level upgrade to a team already spilling over with elite forwards, and it would give the Oilers a natural shoot-first winger who could play alongside Leon Draisaitl. It’s an intriguing thought. source – ‘NHL trade matchmaker: LeBrun and Johnston on where 6 top targets go by the deadline’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 1/29/2023

Johnston emphasizes that the Oilers are undeniably in a “all-in” mode for this season. Despite overcoming early-season challenges and gaining momentum, they recognize the necessity for a boost in the second half.

Could Devils Add Tanev and Markstrom?

Pierre LeBrun reports that he could see a world in which the New Jersey Devils strike a deal with the Calgary Flames that solves two of their big issues at one time. Armed with the $9 million in cap space because Dougie Hamilton is on LTIR, LeBrun writes that the Devils could trade for Chris Tanev and bring along netminder Jacob Markstrom with him.

LeBrun notes, “Yes sir, I can see a world in which it makes sense if you’re Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald. The NHL insider called it a “mega-package for both Tanev and Markstrom.”

What About Maple Leafs and Tanev?

If the Devils push hard for Tanev, where does that leave the Toronto Maple Leafs? They were the team rumored to be most interested in the defenseman. The big hurdle arises from Toronto’s absence of a second-round pick in the upcoming three drafts, and the reluctance to include a first-rounder exclusively for a Tanev deal.

GM Brad Treliving would need to get creative to make this trade work and hope that the Devils elect not to push all in this season. Johnston suggests there is ample time to explore inventive solutions, but teams will probably start making plans in the near future.