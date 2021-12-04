NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Senators, Oilers, Bruins, Kraken

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mitch Marner and Jake Muzzin collided in practice and Marner was not happy about it. Is there any chance he misses game action? The Ottawa Senators are reaching out to teams about a trade, but is that the answer to their woes? Finally, one scribe lists a few potential options for Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk but believes some teams are better fits than others.

Marner Unhappy About Run-in With Muzzin

Sheldon Keefe explained that he doesn’t think Marner will miss any time after colliding with Muzzin in practice. Keefe said Marner would travel with the team and it doesn’t sound like anything too serious in terms of any sort of long-lasting effects from the run-in.

Marner was heated after the hit and Keefe noted, “I was told there was a little bit of an exchange … but, especially those two guys, I don’t worry about that kind of stuff at all. Things happen out there … our team’s really close & that kind of stuff will be shaken off pretty quickly.”

Marner did leave practice early and they called it a precautionary decision.

Senators Talking to Teams About Trade

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is likely already talking to teams about potential trades, but also notes that the Senators believe the solution to their recent slide has to come from within. Dreger notes:

“I mean, just by nature of how Dorion goes about his business, he is most definitely looking for some help. I mean, you look at the gaping hole they have up the middle of the ice with the long-term injuries to Colin White and Shane Pinto. This team needs better goaltending and they are weak defensively. You can’t cover all of that up by making a trade or two. But again, Dorion is trying to get something done.

In other Senators’ news, they are the first NHL team to announce a sports sponsorship partnership with a betting site. The team announced on Saturday, their agreement with @Bet99Sportsbook as the home helmet sponsor for 2021-22.

Kraken the Best Fit for DeBrusk?

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic is a big fan of the idea that DeBrusk should be traded in a one-for-one deal where each team picks up a player that could use a fresh start somewhere else. Suggesting the Seattle Kraken move Mason Appleton, who “hasn’t really found a home in the Kraken lineup, after being part of a very good third line in Winnipeg last year.”, that is a swap the journalist believes makes sense.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The scribe also points out that Kraken general manager Ron Francis is part of the Canadian men’s Olympic team hierarchy that also includes Bruins GM Don Sweeney. There will be plenty of opportunities for these two GMs to talk trade. He also thinks the Bruins would like the idea of saving money on the salary cap as Appleton, 25, is at $900,000 in the final year of a contract and then becomes a restricted free agent.

Oilers Not Likely in the Mix

As far as DeBrusk to the Edmonton Oilers goes, Duhatschek isn’t sure the Oilers are the right fit. He writes:

Even though there’d be some symmetry in DeBrusk landing in Edmonton, that doesn’t seem like a natural fit. The Oilers’ greater needs are for a top-six right winger plus a No. 3 center. DeBrusk seems as if he’s only suited to play left wing, and that’s an area that’s well covered with Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. source – ‘Duhatschek notebook: Jake DeBrusk trade scenarios, Evander Kane landing spots and Patrick Roy’s Montreal fit’ – Eric Duhatschek – The Athletic – 12/03/2021

Duhatschek thinks the Oilers would be better served going after someone like Phil Kessel out of Arizona and/or Nick Bonino out of San Jose.