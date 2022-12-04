NHL Rumors: Canucks & Boeser, Senators, Blackhawks, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser seem to be headed down a bumpy road. He was almost a healthy scratch and now there is talk the team has told his agent that he’s welcome to seek a trade. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have been sending multiple scouts to Montreal Canadiens games.

Why so many? Who are they looking at? Finally, are the New York Rangers a team looking at Patrick Kane, and is Kane ready to talk to the Chicago Blackhawks about accepting a trade?

Boeser Unhappy and Being Traded by Canucks?

During Sportsnet‘s 32 Thoughts segment with Elliotte Friedman, the NHL insider noted, “The team’s not commenting and his representatives aren’t commenting, but from what we understand, Boeser’s representatives have been given permission to talk to other teams about a potential move.” He adds, “Now, Boeser has been struggling. Obviously, he’s got to play better but I think there’s coming to a realization here that maybe it, is time to explore this.”

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period adds, “Following up on @FriedgeHNIC’s report earlier on Brock Boeser’s reps having permission to speak with other clubs: It’s my understanding part of the reasoning is Boeser & his camp would welcome a change of scenery. Boeser has 2yrs ($6.65M AAV) left on his deal after this season.”

Boeser was not happy about almost not playing. “It was a very important game for me and my family, so when I came in this morning and my name wasn’t on the whiteboard it hurt – it hurt bad,” said Brock Boeser. One can’t imagine that if he was thinking about a change of scenery, that decision didn’t help.

Multiple outlets are reporting this is not the first time the Canucks have been open to trading Boeser.

Senators Heavily Scouting Canadiens

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now reports the Ottawa Senators have been scouting the Montreal Canadiens for some time and prior to the roster freeze coming up on December 20th, wonders if the Senators are looking to make a move. Dumont noted that the organization sent five scouts to the Canadiens’ home game on Nov. 29, and GM Pierre Dorion checked out a game as well.

He writes that this amount of interest in one team goes beyond a typical scouting situation. Dumont explains:

The Senators seem to have significant interest in a member of the Montreal Canadiens, and their continued interest via important members of the organization may just be an indication that the negotiations have progressed to a point where the Senators must perform due diligence.

As for who the Senators might be targeting, Dumont speculates Josh Anderson could be their target as the forward has been mentioned in other trade rumors seeing as there’s speculation he’s struggling to adjust to head coach Martin St. Louis’ system.

Kane is Not Quite Ready to Talk About Being Traded

Scott Powers and Arthur Staple of The Athletic write that the New York Rangers are probably one of the teams interested in trading for Patrick Kane if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause. That said, the player isn’t willing to do so just yet. Despite how often the team is losing and how much he’s struggling personally, “Right now, it’s not really at that point yet,” he said.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Most insiders believe that a conversation with GM Kyle Davidson is coming and Kane noted:

“Obviously, I think, sooner rather than later, there’s going to have to be discussions and probably talk with (Blackhawks general manager) Kyle (Davidson) and talk with my agent, yeah, figure things out. But I don’t think we’re at the point yet where you start having those discussions about where you want to play next or where you could possibly go. It’s probably in the future.” source – ‘Could Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin reunite on the New York Rangers?’ – Scott Powers and Arthur Staple The Athletic – 12/03/2022

The Rangers have the players and prospects the Blackhawks might want, but the salary is still an issue.