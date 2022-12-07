NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Avalanche, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers thinking about taking a run at Erik Karlsson? One insider reports that the team has kicked around the idea of trying to trade for the defenseman. Are the New York Islanders a team that will have interest and the wherewithal to add someone like Patrick Kane?

It has been reported how long Nathan MacKinnon will be out for the Colorado Avalanche and how much trade interest is there in Brock Boeser?

Oilers Discussing Idea of Erik Karlsson Trade

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Edmonton Oilers’ blue line continues to be their top concern and they are looking for a top defenseman to help cut back the minutes of Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci. Dreger noted during the most recent TSN Insider Trading segment, “The Oilers need a top defenceman. Now, do they get wild and crazy and try to swing for the fences and try to get in on Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks? It seems impossible that they could do that but there’s some around the organization with interest.”

San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson celebrates with Timo Meier and Joe Pavelski (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)

Dreger also says the Oilers are starting to realize that young defensemen like Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg aren’t ready yet to take the next step in their development and that has put even more pressure on GM Ken Holland to make a move.

Allan Mitchell aka Lowetide writes: “I don’t know that the Oilers will target Erik Karlsson, but if you look at Ken Holland’s history that’s a good match for his preferred procurement path. Older, big name, available.” Could Karlsson serve a similar role to what Duncan Keith did last season, only offering a lot more production and offensive upside?

Author’s Note: The only feasible way the Oilers could pull this off is if they get the Sharks to retain somewhere in the neighbourhood of 40% of Karlsson’s salary, then move Jesse Puljujarvi back in the deal, while moving Tyson Barrie in another direction. Edmonton would also be giving up a first-rounder in the trade, plus a prospect, no doubt.

Do the Islanders Have the Space and Desire to Add Patrick Kane?

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now writes that the New York Islanders might be a team to watch when it comes to trade talk surrounding Patrick Kane out of Chicago. He mentions that the Islanders will have $10.895 million in available cap space by the NHL Trade Deadline, and that’s enough to fit in Kane without much issue. If the Blackhawks retain salary, the Isles could do even more.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rosner also suggests the asking price for Kane may not be as speculated, even though it will still be steep. He writes, “It may very well only take a few picks, a first and second-rounder, and a top prospect to acquire Kane’s skill set.” That’s just a bit more than what it cost to get Claude Giroux out of Philadelphia. Rosner adds that if the Islanders do bring in Kane, “He [GM Lou Lamoriello] would likely look to lock Kane up on a multi-year deal.”

MacKinnon Expected to Miss Four Weeks

In a quick update on yesterday’s report that Nathan MacKinnon was expected to “miss some time” for the Colorado Avalanche, an updated report notes that he is likely to miss about four weeks. As reported on Tuesday night, he is out with an upper-body injury suffered last night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

LeBrun also said the Avs will just have to weather through this storm of players going down with injuries. They can’t take advantage of LTIR because all of these players are expected to be back before the start of the postseason.

At Least One Team Very Interested in Boeser

LeBrun also noted that there are teams showing interest in Brock Boeser and specifically says “There is one team I believe that is pretty serious about getting involved if the Canucks [are] willing to eat part of Boeser’s contract.” He adds, “But at this stage of the process, I don’t think Vancouver wants to do that. Clearing some serious cap space has to be a very important part of any trade involving Boeser from the Canucks’ perspective.”

As it stands right now, Boeser’s agent has spoken with a number of teams and many of those teams are gauging whether they’ll get into the bidding for the 25-year-old winger.