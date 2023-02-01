NHL Rumors: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Kings, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrik Allvin discussed the Bo Horvat trade and his willingness to make more deals ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, one insider has linked a number of teams as trade destinations for Patrick Kane.

Are the Los Angeles Kings going to add a goaltender ahead of the deadline? Finally, are the Calgary Flames going to be the next major team to buy?

Allvin Open But Unlikely to Trade His 3 Franchise Stars

There’s been chatter about the trade safety of goaltender Thatcher Demko in Vancouver and it shouldn’t surprise anyone as to why considering the GM of the Canucks isn’t immediately squashing speculation that he would be open to trading anyone from his team, including Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, or their starting netminder.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Allvin sat down for an interview on the Got Yer Back podcast with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun and TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug and was asked about the potential of making more trades. He wouldn’t clarify what was next but hinted he was open to deals. When asked about his three stars, he responded:

“In terms of those players you mentioned [Pettersson, Hughes, Demko], I mean, they are high elite players in the league. For us, you need something significant in return to even consider moving one of those pieces. They’re still young, a perfect age, and I believe they have a great future in the National Hockey League.”

A number of insiders are wondering how likely a Demko trade might be. Few can understand why the Canucks would make the move, but insiders like Elliotte Friedman aren’t ruling it out.

One player who might not be considered a franchise star but is getting a fair amount of interest is Brock Boeser. Darren Dreger of TSN notes that teams want to know how much salary the Canucks are willing to retain in any deal. Because he’s got term on his contract, the salary retention part is a bit tricky to navigate. Dreger said, “I’m sure the Canucks are saying: Well, that’s fine, but make your best offer and we’ll make a decision whether or not it can be justified after that. There is no guarantee that Boeser is going to move before the deadline.”

Potential Landing Spots for Patrick Kane

Frank Seravalli took a deep dive on the trade status of Patrick Kane in a recent Daily Faceoff article and wrote, “If Kane is traded, those close to him wonder whether he is going to want to move twice, so the security of an extension may be very important to him.” He notes that the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Dallas Stars could all be a fit.

When it comes to the Maple Leafs, Seravalli notes that Toronto is close to the border with Buffalo. He adds, “And he could skate alongside Auston Matthews, maybe the two best American-born forwards of all-time on the same line. Wonder what that would do for a long-suffering fanbase?”

Kings Being Selective on a Goaltender

Despite what Pierre LeBrun said might be an obvious need to add a goaltender, he reports the Kings aren’t looking to add just anyone. During the Insider Trading segment, he explained, “…they have to attend [to] the goaltending position, but I’ve been told they are not that interested in pending UFAs like Cam Talbot or Antti Raanta.”

LeBrun talked about how the Kings see better options available in the offseason and may continue to ride the hot hand of Phoenix Copley who is 15-3 since being called in. The other options are Cal Petersen (who has been demoted) and Jonathan Quick who is 37 years old.

Flames Planning to Add After All-Star Break

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period writes: “I’ve heard over the past few days from those close to the situation that, while it isn’t a slam dunk, General Manager Brad Treliving and his staff are leaning towards adding to their roster following the NHL All-Star break.” Suggesting they want depth scoring, he mentioned Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk, St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev, Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi, and Arizona Coyotes’ Nick Ritchie.