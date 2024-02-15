NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets have fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. What’s next for the team? Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are checking with doctors to see if Connor Bedard can be medically cleared to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Does Jake Guentzel’s potential injury change anything about the trade deadline? Will the Edmonton Oilers still see him as the prize of the trade deadline? Or, are they working on other big moves?

Blue Jackets Fire Jarmo Kekalainen

The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. The team noted in a statement released on Thursday, “John Davidson, along with the team’s hockey operations management team, will assume the general manager’s duties while the club goes through the process of hiring a replacement.”

Jarmo Kekalainen & John Davidson (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Davidson said:

“This is one of the hardest days I have had in my career as Jarmo is a friend, someone I have a great deal of respect for and someone who has done a lot of good things during his time here. While the future of our club is bright, our performance has not been good enough and it is time for a fresh perspective as we move forward.”

It is believed, that despite the Blue Jackets’ struggles as an organization of late, there are solid candidates that will want that GM job. The team has some good, young talents, and with the right person running the ship, could turn things around.

Bedard Potentially Returning for the Blackhawks

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Word this morning that Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are checking in with doctors about the possibility of playing tonight vs Pittsburgh. We will see what the day brings, but the good news is his return is close.”

Word this morning that Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are checking in with doctors about the possibility of playing tonight vs Pittsburgh. We will see what the day brings, but the good news is his return is close — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 15, 2024

According to a couple of sources, Bedard underwent an imaging scan on Wednesday morning and it was likely he would join the team for practice. Whether he makes an unexpected return tonight remains to be seen. With no morning skate, that may not be learned until pre-game warmups or coach Luke Richardson confirms to the media Bedard’s return in a pre-game interview.

Guentzel’s Potential Injury Could Affect Deadline Popularity

Jake Guentzel left midway through the third period of Pittsburgh’s 5-2 loss to Florida on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Sullivan says the forward is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. It’s not clear yet how serious the issue is. If the injury is bad, this potentially changes things for the trade deadline. If he’s long-term, he won’t be available. If it’s short-term, the Penguins might look to make that trade sooner rather than later out of fear that an injury could squash the chances of a solid return.

The Penguins weren’t confirmed to be trading the forward, but it is believed the team was leaning in that direction. GM Kyle Dubas has not yet set an asking price for the winger but the organization is under the impression that the returns would be significant. They were getting close to start listening to serious trade offers.

Are the Oilers Taking a Big Swing?

As for teams that were looking at Guentzel, any news about his status will be important. For the Edmonton Oilers, having confidence there won’t be any lingering issues is critical. The team was said to have eyed him as their top trade target and were waiting to have those conversations. As a rental, Edmonton needs a Guentzel who is 100%, especially if they’re going to be asked to turn over as many as three pieces in a deal.

But, Guentzel wasn’t the Oilers’ only play.

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman noted during a recent interview on Oilers Now. “I think you guys are trying to hit at least one home run and the question is: What do you decide that that home run is going to be?” He added, “I think you guys are looking at everything. I think you guys are looking at who is available, what the different tiers (of players) are, who might have to go out to make it work, who comes back in. I think you’re doing all of this stuff.”

My sense is those conversations are happening, but they were more Plan Bs to taking a big swing at Guentzel. This potential injury may change the Oilers’ priorities. Don’t be surprised if the Oilers pull off a trade few people saw coming. The Mattias Ekholm deal came together quickly last season and few had him on Holland’s radar, and Tyson Barrie going out caught everyone by surprise (including Barrie). In fact, it wasn’t learned that the Predators were open to trading Ekholm until just before that deal came together. That kind of trade could be on the table again this season.