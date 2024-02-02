NHL Rumors: Kings, Jets, Canadiens, Ducks, Olympics

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets paid a significant price to acquire Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. This is the second center traded in 48 hours and the prices are high. What does that mean for other teams looking to buy at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline? In other news, the Los Angeles Kings have fired head coach Todd McLellan amidst, the team’s recent struggles. Finally, the NHL and the NHLPA have announced that the league will be heading back to the Olympics and bringing in a “Four Nations Faceoff” tournament.

Kings Fire Todd McLellan

The LA Kings have fired head coach Todd McLellan and named Jim Hiller interim head coach for the remainder of the season. In a statement released by Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake, they note, “We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization. He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time.”

Todd McLellan, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McLellan before the season had signed a one-year extension through next season which the Kings will still owe him. There was no desire to move on from him, but the losing streak left the organization with little choice.

Jets Trade for Sean Monahan

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that forward Sean Monahan has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets have acquired Monahan in exchange for their first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027.

Although the Canadiens initially contemplated retaining him, the strength of Sean Monahan’s season and the heightened interest in his services before the trade deadline decided to made him a clear and logical choice for a trade. When it became evident that Monahan could fetch a first-round draft pick, coupled with the fact that Montreal acquired a pick from the Flames to acquire him initially, this demonstrated savvy asset management by the Canadiens.

The question now becomes what price other teams will have to pay ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Two centers are off the board and first-round picks were exchanged. The prices are high and teams are jumping out head of the March 8, 2024 date.

Ducks Have a Strong Trade Asset in Adam Henrique

Next in line for potential trade talks could be Adam Henrique of the Anaheim Ducks, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. He writes:

Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks is probably next on that pending UFA center list. It’s not a deep list at that position, among rentals. Because of that, I think you’ll see some teams reexamine their trade deadline position and perhaps put a center on the market between now and March 8 who isn’t out there now — at least to see what teams are willing to pay. source – ‘LeBrun: How the Elias Lindholm trade could impact the market for centers, Chris Tanev and Jacob Markstrom’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/01/2024

NHL Going Back to the Olympics

Gary Bettman confirmed on Friday that NHL players will participate in the 2026 and 2030 Olympics. “We think this is a great stage for the best on best.” Kevin Weekes reports, of note; likely be no NHL All-Star Game next year. Bettman says the responsibility to pay for insurance, travel and other associated costs for NHL player participation in the Olympics falls on the IIHF.

Luc Tardif, the president of the IIHF, states that decisions regarding Russia’s participation in future Olympics will be evaluated every year due to their unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Tardif emphasizes that security concerns are also a significant factor in these considerations. The immediate question on the table is whether Russia will make a return for the 2025 Worlds.

In a second announcement, NHL & NHLPA officially announced a “Four Nations Faceoff” next February in Montreal and Boston — Canada vs Finland vs Sweden vs United States.

As per Pierre LeBrun, “Bettman adds that the league and NHLPA’s “intention” is to have full World Cup of Hockey in 2028 and 2032. So best on best hockey every 2 years between Olympics.” Connor McDavid said when asked about the tournament, “It’s a dream come true.”