Hockey Is Broken. Maybe the PWHL Can Fix It

A special editorial from THW’s editor-in-chief

I was watching the coverage of the PWHL Showcase during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, and a lightning bolt struck me. During the pre-game interviews, PWHL Montreal’s Laura Stacey was being interviewed. In the course of the interview, it was mentioned that she would be facing her fiance, Marie-Philip Poulin, in the Showcase game.

It was just mentioned as a matter of fact. Teammates on PWHL Montreal, Poulin and Stacey are going to be facing each other in the All-Star matchup. The fact that they are engaged to be married was just an interesting twist to the game.

Now, imagine that scenario for the NHL All-Star game. Two players engaged to each other, playing on different teams in the game. Yeah, I’m guessing it wouldn’t be treated as matter-of-factly.

Lessons to Learn

There are some things the NHL can learn from the PWHL. Their points system. The jailbreak. The sheer enjoyment of playing the game.

However, the BIGGEST lessons the “big boys” can learn from these fierce, competitive women are respect and inclusiveness. And that lesson is LONG overdue.

Today’s NHL shows clearly that the players have a lack of respect for the game. The nightly headshots, blindside hits, slew foots, and sticks to the head prove that.

Today’s NHL shows a complete lack of respect for anyone different. The pushback on pride jerseys and tape. The racist comments that get player’s banners taken down.

The current NHL, and men’s hockey in general, is testosterone at its worst. A history – and present – of sexual assaults, spousal abuse, and unnecessary aggressiveness. It seems to be a neverending cycle that starts from a much too early age.

There is none of that crap in the women’s game.

Toronto and New York players pose for a group photo after the inaugural PWHL hockey game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Beautiful Game

The PWHL is awesome hockey to watch. There’s tremendous skill. There’s physicality. There’s roughness. There’s competitiveness. There’s working your ass off to be the best.

But, there’s also respect for your competitors. There’s acceptance of everyone who wants to play. There’s a joy in playing the game. There’s a camaraderie among all the players. There’s a sense of appreciation that they get to play this game they love, in front of fans that are loving every minute, and they get to do it for a living now.

Something Needs to Change

Men’s hockey, at every level, has lost its way…they lost it a LONG time ago. Something drastic needs to happen to shake it up. Something that rattles it to its core, and makes everyone involved take a look in the mirror.

Maybe we’re seeing that “something” unfold in London, ON…I do know it’s something the hockey world needs to face and come to terms with, at every level.

Hockey can be a great unifier and bond that pulls athletes and fans together to enjoy the sport that we all love. However, it has serious foundational flaws that need to be addressed if we are going to sustain and grow the game. I hope we can all agree on that.