In today’s second installment of the rumor rundown, we take a look at the updates regarding Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel out of Ottawa, if the Canadiens might have some interest in Matt Duchene, Ilya Kovalchuk’s status in LA and where exactly things stand with Wayne Simmonds in Philadelphia.

Stone and Dzingel Officially on the Market

As per Elliotte Friedman, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel are now officially on the trade market and available before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Not a big surprise considering what happened last night, but, word is OTT put Mark Stone on the market after the game in NJ. Ryan Dzingel also became available yesterday. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 22, 2019

With the ugly 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and with no Stone, Matt Duchene or Ryan Dzingel in the lineup for the Senators, Ottawa is seemingly moving in the direction that all three of their big forward stars will be moved by Monday and this should get the ball rolling as far as trades go at the deadline.

The rest of the NHL was seemingly waiting on what the Sens were going to do and now that these players are on their way out, it becomes about the best deal the Senators can make, not whether or not to delay the trade because they may want to re-sign either player.

Montreal in on Duchene?

Bob McKenzie was on Winnipeg’s TSN 1290 Friday morning and said he’s not sure whether or not the Montreal Canadiens are in on Matt Duchene or not. Based on some of the conversations he’s had, his sources are saying, ‘Absolutely, 100 percent, the Montreal Canadiens are in on Matt Duchene,’. But, when he talks to others, he’s getting the message, ‘No, don’t believe it. They’re not in.’.

If there’s any chance Montreal is sniffing around Duchene and making a move for him at the trade deadline, it has to be with the expectation that they can get him signed to an extension. It was widely reported that Canadiens’ GM Marc Bergevin was not going to attack the rental market this season. Duchene is a very expensive rental if Montreal doesn’t extend him.

McKenzie says it has been a long time since he’s gotten such mixed reports from people he trusts who might have some inside knowledge on what’s going on here.

Montreal may not get the chance as the word is there might be something brewing between Columbus and Ottawa this morning. The teams play each other tonight so it would be a quick swap over if something happened today. Blue Jackets’ prospect Vitaly Abramov was pulled off the ice during practice this morning and could be headed to Ottawa.

Columbus has been on Duchene from the get go. Let’s see if they can pull it together https://t.co/bSgWxtWeo6 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 22, 2019

Kovalchuk Waiting for Right Opportunity to Waive No-Trade Clause

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period and NHL Network tweeted that sources close to Ilya Kovalchuk say he is still willing to waive his no-movement clause for the right team. Clearly, he’s unhappy in LA and willing to move despite the fact he had a no-move clause added to his deal when he signed with the team over the summer.

Interestingly, the Los Angeles Kings have yet to approach him to waive it, which likely means no one has offered anything of value, perhaps nothing at all. There were rumors the Islanders might have had some interest.

Simmonds Interest Still Intense, Flyers Unsure

The trade talk for Wayne Simmonds has died down some but there’s still plenty of interest according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun also thinks the situation has been muddied somewhat because of the Flyers’ recent streak of success.

If in the next few games, the Flyers don’t win, he’ll be moved. If the Flyers stay hot, they could decide to keep him. That’s an amazing change of direction considering how talked about Simmonds was as a sure-fire trade piece heading into this year’s deadline and how much it was possible a team might overpay to get him.

