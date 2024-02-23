NHL Rumors: Sabres, Canadiens, Ducks, Golden Knights, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, teams are calling the Buffalo Sabres about Alex Tuch. Are they open to moving him? Meanwhile, are the Montreal Canadiens expressing interest in trading for Trevor Zegras? If so, when would they be looking to make this deal? The Vegas Golden Knights will be without Mark Stone again. This should bring them back into the trade market with a vengeance. Finally, what is happening with the Winnipeg Jets and their attendance issues?

Sabres Not Interested in Moving Alex Tuch

While several teams are expressing interest in Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch, the Sabres are reluctant to consider a trade, according to Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts article. The Sabres “value him,” and see him playing a pivotal role in the team’s offensive strategy. He’s a top-end producer for them, having posted 36 goals and amassing 79 points in 74 games last season. This season, Tuch has continued his strong level of production, notching 16 goals and 38 points in 49 games.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes Tuch so appealing isn’t just his production, but his reasonable $4.75 million cap hit on a contract that extends through the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The Canadiens Called Anaheim About Trevor Zegras

According to a recent report from Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now, Pierre LeBrun of TSN revealed that the Anaheim Ducks have been fielding inquiries about Trevor Zegras, with the Montreal Canadiens being one of the teams expressing interest. LeBrun clarified that it is not the Ducks actively shopping Zegras, but rather other teams making inquiries about the talented forward.

Despite the discussions, Dumont casts doubt on the likelihood of a Zegras trade materializing before the March 8 deadline. Neither team is a playoff team and there’s no rush if they’re dealing exclusively with each other. However, he suggests that Zegras could become a notable name to watch for potential offseason moves.

Dumont writes:

With NHL betting odds pegging the Montreal Canadiens to finish in the basement of the NHL Standings again this season, the clear need for the club is to acquire a top, young offensive player (or two) by the end of the summer to push their rebuild to the next level.

Mark Stone and Jack Eichel Injuries Open Trade Doors for Golden Knights

Mark Stone is reportedly dealing with a lacerated spleen. The injury is said to be significant and will keep him out of action for some time. Darren Dreger of TSN suggests that the team may explore the trade market for reinforcements if Stone remains on long-term injury reserve for the remainder of the season. He is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury and is marked as week-to-week, with a reassessment scheduled near the March 8 trade deadline.

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with the Stanley Cup (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jack Eichel is currently on LTIR, so as expected, there are many looking at the organization and suggesting the timing of such injuries is intriguing. Looking back to last season, when Stone was on long-term injury reserve due to back surgery, the Golden Knights utilized the trade market to address their needs. Stone’s hefty $9.5 million average annual value provides the team with substantial cap relief if he is placed on LTIR, potentially positioning them as major players in the trade market. The Golden Knights are expected to employ all available resources and while the injury itself isn’t being questioned, if Stone comes back just in time for the playoffs, it will raise eyebrows.

Jets Ticket Sales Raising Concerns About Longevity of the Team

Despite Winnipeg’s impressive season, the team is actively seeking to enhance ticket sales, especially with the imminent visit of the league commissioner. Chris Johnston of TSN noted, indeed, that the league’s headquarters is closely monitoring the situation. Over the last three years, the Jets have witnessed a significant 30 percent decline in their season ticket base.

Gary Bettman, the NHL commissioner, is scheduled to visit Winnipeg on Tuesday. During his visit, he will talk with crucial corporate sponsors and address fans who are eager to know where things stand. The Jets are earnestly working to elevate their season ticket numbers but it’s worrisome that the numbers are low even as the team experiences on-ice success this year.