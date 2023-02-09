NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders to acquire Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t likely to trade for a goaltender, but there is a list of names that they may zero in on over the next couple of weeks. The St. Louis Blues could surprise people and retain Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, while the New York Rangers are still surprisingly being talked about as serious suitors for Timo Meier.

Flames and Bruins In On Luke Schenn

Following a report from Elliotte Friedman on Wednesday in his 32 Thoughts column, more sources are linking the Flames to Luke Schenn. According to Nick Alberga of Leafs Morning Take: “Hearing Boston and Calgary could be emerging as the leading contenders for Luke Schenn if/when the #Canucks are ready to pull the trigger.”

For the Flames, the push to add a defensive blueliner becomes critical when you see how poorly the team tends to play without Chris Tanev in the lineup. He has a real injury history that is concerning. News of an accident with Rasmus Andersson only complicates things for the Flames. The team tweeted on Thursday, “At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle. Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night.” He will remain with the team and is listed as day-to-day.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle. Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

The question becomes how much the Flames think they still have a shot at the postseason. Can Schenn be a difference-maker? Or, is he just an auxiliary piece and the team needs to do more?

Maple Leafs Unlikely to Trade for Goalie

According to Elliotte Friedman, “I don’t think Toronto trades for a goalie unless the Leafs are convinced it’s a better option than what they have in the NHL or even the AHL.” He adds in his latest 32 Thoughts written post, “The Maple Leafs have limited cap space and trade capital. Going for a goalie makes it harder to do other things. They want to add both on defence and up front.”

Latest News & Highlights

Luke Fox of Sportsnet believes some of the targets the Leafs might zero in on include Ivan Barbashev, Vladislav Gavrikov, Luke Schenn, Sam Lafferty, Jake McCabe, Adam Henrique, and Max Comtois. If the Leafs are looking for players they can put on LTIR and hopefully get them back for a playoff run, forwards Gustav Nyquist and Sean Monahan could be of interest.

Blues Could Move Tarasenko to Rangers

While trade talk surrounds Taransenko specifically, as per Dan Rosen of NHL.com, when asked about the Blues potentially trading one or both of Vladimir Tarasenko or Ryan O’Reilly, Rosen writes that a deal is likely but, “There is still a chance both re-sign and thought that wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Blues…”

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While he believes the Blues could choose to go younger and build the team around forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, he notes if O’Reilly or Tarasenko agree to short-term extensions, “it might make sense because it keeps the window open with the veteran players already signed as well,” he adds. He also writes, “I think trading them depends on what they’d be willing to take from the Blues, who would have to weigh that against the potential of getting a first-round pick or a top prospect, because that should be the ask.”

The Fourth Period reports there is chatter O’Reilly is open to an extension but teams are calling St. Louis. Among them, are the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. The New York Rangers could be an option for Tarasenko. More below on that.

Not Clear How Rangers Will Have Room For Meier

Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes that he doesn’t understand the logic behind the rumors linking the Rangers to San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier. While the Rangers could probably figure out a way to make it work for this season, they have only $16.76 million in cap space next season. That might sound like a lot until you realize they need to “add six forwards, two defensemen, and a backup goaltender.” Among those players are new contracts for restricted free agents K’Andre Miller, Filip Chytil, and Alexis Lafreniere.

The Rangers are likely to be buyers but it makes more sense to go for a rental with a lower price tag.