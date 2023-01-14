NHL Rumors: Senators, Coyotes, Jets, Sharks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Ottawa Senators are interested in Matt Dumba and insiders have them linked to another defenseman too. The Arizona Coyotes are expected to be sellers and they might move a goaltender many thought was untouchable. The Winnipeg Jets are reportedly buyers, but very strategic ones, and the San Jose Sharks want an incredible return if they’re going to trade Erik Karlsson. Finally, is Auston Matthews back in for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Senators Interested in Matt Dumba

Bruce Garrioch noted during the intermission of Saturday’s game on TSN that the Senators definitely have an interest in defenseman Matt Dumba. Garrioch found out today Sens GM Pierre Dorion was in Minnesota last Wednesday to get a closer look and according to Michael Russo of the Athletic, that the team will not be re-signing the defenceman.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Russo notes:

The Wild have playoff aspirations but may still be willing to trade Dumba in a lateral move or if they have another coinciding move for a defenseman back. source – ‘NHL trade board 2022-23: Updates on the prices for Chychrun and Klingberg, interest in Dumba and Boeser and more’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 01/11/2023

Garrioch adds there is talk that the Wild have shown some interest in Jakob Chychrun, so if they trade Dumba, they’d go out and try to make a deal with the Arizona Coyotes.

Coyotes Could Trade Vejmelka

As per Jeff Marek, the Coyotes are open to making a number of trades ahead of the deadline, perhaps even for a player many thought might be untouchable. He said, “I think that they might even look at moving Karel Vejmelka, the outstanding netminder, and we all know what a feeding frenzy that will be if that netminder is on the market”.

He has played in 31 games for the Coyotes and has a 3.38 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

Jets Could Become Buyers

When it comes to buyers at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, consider the Winnipeg Jets a team that could look to add as they have room to make a splash, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. During Insider Trading, he noted the Jets see themselves as contenders, especially with some players coming back from injury at the right time.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, general manager of the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Darren Dreger said that GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was very strategic and creative in the way he handled LTIR this season and as the Jets slowly get back to good health “they could be a player, they could add pieces at the trade deadline and have several millions of dollars to do that.”

Sharks Want Three First-Round Picks for Karlsson

Rumors continue to surround the potential trade by the San Jose Sharks of defenseman Erik Karlsson, but a recent report that the Sharks want three first-round picks is going to make it that much less likely he’s moved at this year’s deadline. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff confirmed reports of the Sharks’ ask and said they are willing to retain 18 percent of his contract. That would knock Karlsson down to a roughly $9.4 million salary cap hit.

Latest News & Highlights

Seravalli wonders if the Ottawa Senators are among the few teams that make sense here. Even then, he’s not sure they would give up three first-rounders to get Karlsson back. Otherwise, Seravalli doesn’t see which team would be open to making this move. He explains:

“”…Would the Seattle Kraken be that aggressive? How about the Columbus Blue Jackets after their expensive summer? Do the Winnipeg Jets need Karlsson with Josh Morrissey’s production? Could the Toronto Maple Leafs fit him in not just this season but beyond as their expensive forward contracts need renewals? What about the Washington Capitals, where John Carlson already runs their power play? None of them are truly perfect fits, and after connecting all of those dots, the next question is: Would Karlsson want to go to any of those places?”

Matthews Back in for the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews (undisclosed injury) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus the Boston Bruins, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports. As far as what it is that was/is bothering him, he noted that he didn’t want to get into specifics but said, “something I’m going to have to stay on top of.”

Matthews has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season. The Maple Leafs won’t have Pontus Holmberg or Bobby McMann in the lineup.