NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is word from multiple insiders that the Edmonton Oilers are a front runner to sign Corey Perry. Meanwhile, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has clarified earlier comments and has requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Valeri Nichushkin has left the Colorado Avalanche and is seeking help via the Players Assistance Program. Finally, might the Montreal Canadiens want to hold onto a goaltender?

Corey Perry and Oilers Potentially a Fit

Speculation surrounding Corey Perry’s potential team choice is intensifying, with insiders shedding light on his narrowed-down options. While the Toronto Maple Leafs were once considered early favorites, recent insights suggest a shift away from that possibility. The spotlight is now on the Oilers, emerging as one of the frontrunners.

Trusted insiders, including Chris Johnston, Frank Seravalli, and Bob Stauffer, favor the Oilers in securing Perry. Reports indicate that the Oilers are actively exploring the addition of the veteran forward to their roster and Bob Stauffer, host of Oilers Now, confirms the team has been doing their due diligence on the player. Frank Seravalli highlights the Oilers’ weeks-long pursuit, expressing genuine interest. He adds, that Perry, contemplating various options, reportedly places Edmonton high on his list of preferred destinations. Chris Johnston dismisses Toronto’s likelihood, redirecting attention to Edmonton, emphasizing that several teams are interested in Perry, but the Oilers a significant contender.

Merzlikins Has Asked for a Trade from Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins clarified recent statements that he wanted a “new scenario” and confirmed that he did, in fact, ask for a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. In an interview after Monday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, Merzlikins expressed gratitude for the team’s support despite his trade request, acknowledging their efforts on the ice. He also noted how mad he is about his situation and that he needed that win.

The Blue Jackets won 4-3 over Vancouver in a shootout. Merzlikins got better as the game rolled along. Now, it’s a matter of whether the Blue Jackets can actually find a partner that is willing to trade for the goaltender’s contract.

Valeri Nichushkin Enters NHL Player Assistance Program

Valeri Nichushkin has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be away from the Colorado Avalanche “for an indefinite period” of time, as per a report by the NHL on Monday. In the NHL’s statement, they wrote, “Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.” Nichushkin said he was seeking help to address issues and prevent any negative outcomes once and for all. He noted he will do everything he can to get back on the ice as soon as possible.

For those wondering, there is no salary cap assistance while a player is a part of the Player Assistance Program. His cap hit will continue to count. That said, as per CapFriendly, “LTIR can be used while the player is in the Player Assistance program: If the player is expected to miss 24 days and 10 games, the club can opt to put him on LTIR as a form of cap relief, if it is needed.”

Canadiens May Choose Not to Trade a Goaltender

The Canadiens were among the top teams to watch when it came to sellers at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Thought to be actively trying to move a goaltender, most insiders thought it was a matter of when, not if a trade was coming. However, Montreal Hockey Now’s Marc Dumont cites general manager Kent Hughes who noted “The plan was not to have three goalies all year. It’s still not the plan. But I can’t tell you 100% that we’ll make a goaltender trade.”

It’s not clear if Hughes is really thinking about keeping all three goalies or he’s trying to conjure up better offers for his players and get teams who are/were interested talking again. Hughes could be waiting, hoping the market will improve and just making it be known the Canadiens aren’t in a rush, thus they won’t take lowball offers.