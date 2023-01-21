NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are developments when it comes to the status of a Bo Horvat trade out of Vancouver. Which teams are in and which teams are serious? Meanwhile, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are already looking at signing Klim Kostin to a contract extension. Is it a mistake to do so while he’s playing so well? The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are said to be miles apart on a contract extension.

Latest on Teams Looking at Bo Horvat

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that talks surrounding Horvat have intensified this week. He’s reporting that teams have started to step up with some serious interest, even though it doesn’t sound like the Canucks have given anyone permission to talk about an extension. He says New Jersey might be around this because “they want to do things” and mentions Carolina wants to win so he won’t discount them. The rental issue might be what holds them up.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, “The belief is the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild are among the teams who have inquired about Horvat with Vancouver, with varying levels of interest.” There are also reports that the Vegas Golden Knights have stepped up to get involved in the conversation.

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Hurricanes might be a new favorite after the injury news to Max Pacioretty. With Pacioretty likely out long-term with a torn Achilles, the team has a wealth of cap space that just opened up. Adding a center is their primary objective notes the NHL insider. Keep in mind, Pierre LeBrun of TSN recently reported that the Hurricanes and Canucks rumors had picked up steam, but “the price is too steep, I think, for the Hurricanes at this point.”

Karlsson Says Winning a Cup Is a Major Factor in Accepting a Trade

LeBrun writes in a recent article for The Athletic that Erik Karlsson revealed the chances a team will win a Stanley Cup will factor heavily into any decision to leave the San Jose Sharks, should a decision be required. If a team comes to the Sharks with a strong offer and the Sharks ask Karlsson to waive his no-trade clause, he seems like he might be open to a move.

Karlsson notes that winning really matters. He explained:

“That’s always going to be my objective. I think my family knows and understands that, and they support me in whatever decision I want to take professionally. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy to make a move right now with everything. But if it comes right down to it, I don’t think there would be any issues doing it. And I don’t think my family would have any problem adjusting or that I wouldn’t get the same support from my wife, because I know she wants the same things for me.” source – ‘LeBrun: Erik Karlsson’s priority as trade talks swirl, Sharks sink? ‘I want to win’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 01/20/2023

Oilers Looking to Extend Klim Kostin

Jim Matheson tweeted, “Presume Oilers are talking to Kostin’s agent about an extension considering his impact and how often the restricted free-agent says he loves it here. I know it has been a short sample size but Kostin looks like he deserves a new two-year contract with a good raise over his $750,000.”

Klim Kostin, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

As Twitter user @NHL_Sid points out, “extending him while he has a 23% shooting percentage and a 1.05 PDO is bound to be a deal they’ll regret. Don’t repeat the mistakes you made with [Alex] Chiasson and [Zack] Kassian.” If true, fans will love the news of Kostin extending, but much of that depends on the dollar figure and the term. Matheson thinks it’s a two-year deal the two sides are talking about.

Larkin and Red Wings Far Apart on Contract Talks

David Pagnotta reports that talks between Larkin and the Red Wings are not going well. He notes that the latest offer presented to him by the team was not received well and that it doesn’t look good and there’s no clear indication as to where this is going to go between the two sides. Pagnotta says that the team and the player aren’t at a point where a trade might be the only option, but that might not be too far off.

Pagnotta thinks it’s the dollar figure that might be holding up a deal between the two sides.