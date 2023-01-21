Every Team’s Top Asset at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and as teams start to settle into their role for this day, whether that be buyers or sellers, the trade rumors are starting to heat up.

Some players have been in trade rumors for years, like Jakob Chychrun and Matt Dumba, while some are new, and surprising, like Mattias Ekholm. Regardless of how long there have been trade talks, we are set to see some big moves in the coming weeks. Buyers will be looking to make the best team possible for the playoffs, while sellers will be looking for as many draft picks as possible for the talent-flooded 2023 Entry Draft.

Here, we are going to take a look at the most likely piece to be moved from each team. Some could and do have entire pages dedicated to what they will be trading, but these are all narrowed down to just one.

Anaheim Ducks – John Klingberg

30 years old, right-handed defenseman

39GP – 6 Goals – 9 Assists – 15 Points

Upcoming unrestricted free agent (UFA), $7 million

In the 2023 offseason, John Klingberg signed a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks because there were no other offers that met the expectations he had. With the Ducks still working on their rebuild, it was clear from the moment he signed it, that he would be traded.

John Klingberg, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Klingberg is not having his best season, but he is still a valuable asset. Any right-handed defenseman that has the pedigree of Klingberg will be sought after as the trade deadline approaches. His puck-moving ability could be a great asset on any team, and if there are doubts about his defensive impact, a team that already has a stable blue line could jump on this and use him in a purely offensive role. I expect the return to involve a high draft pick and a prospect. However, the quality will be determined by the amount of salary the Ducks are willing to eat up.

Potential Destinations

Arizona Coyotes – Jakob Chychrun

24 years old, left-handed defenseman

29GP – 5 Goals – 18 Assists – 23 Points

Two more seasons at $4.6 million average annual value (AAV)

Is this finally the year? Chychrun has been in trade rumors for quite some time now, and now that he is healthy and playing the best hockey of his career, it seems like an ideal time to get some assets for him. There is certainly a market for him, as he is an excellent offensive defenseman signed to a very friendly contract, with some term left. The asking price remains at a very high cost of two first-round draft picks and a high-end prospect or young roster player.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is a high asking price, but compared to the return the Ducks got for Hampus Lindholm last season (one first and two second-round picks, Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore), the Coyotes could ask for more as Chychrun is younger, has term on his contract, and arguably more valuable than Lindholm.

Potential Destinations

Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Minnesota Wild

Boston Bruins – 2023 First-Round Pick

The Boston Bruins are having a historic season, so what better time to go all-in than now? With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on the verge of retirement and David Pastrnak a pending UFA, this could be the last season with the successful core staying intact in Boston. The Bruins have one of the weakest prospect systems in the league, but do hold their own first-round draft pick and top prospect Fabian Lysell, so if they decide to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline, these are the most valuable chips they have in doing that.

The Bruins have been linked to plenty of high-value players, including Bo Horvat, but I am not sure they have enough assets to pull the trigger on that big of a deal. Regardless, they have never been afraid of making a big splash at the trade deadline, as they have acquired Lindholm, Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle, and Rick Nash over the past half-decade. I think I would be more surprised to see them keep the pick rather than trade it.

Potential Destinations

Vancouver Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks

Buffalo Sabres – Erik Portillo

22 years old, goaltender

Michigan Wolverines (NCAA) 19GP – 12-7-0 – .908 save percentage (SV%) – 2.96 goals-against-average (GAA)

Not under NHL contract

The Buffalo Sabres are in quite an interesting position heading into this year’s trade deadline. They don’t look like they are going to make a big move, and don’t have a lot of assets they seem to be willing to sell off. Erik Portillo may be the biggest piece moved out of Buffalo, as the young goaltender and his agent don’t plan on signing with the Sabres in the offseason as the system is pretty backed up in the crease.

Ironically, the Sabres are in the market for a goaltender. We could see a deal similar to the Cam Talbot for Filip Gustavsson trade we saw in the offseason, and Portillo certainly has some value, as this is his only NCAA season with a SV% below .926.

In terms of potential destinations for Portillo, there have been no teams connected, and he may not even be the centerpiece of a trade, so it is hard to judge where he could be moved to.

Calgary Flames – Milan Lucic

33 years old, left winger

43GP – 4 Goals – 8 Assists – 12 Points

Upcoming UFA, $6 million

Milan Lucic is not on this list because he will be a sought-after piece other teams will be looking for to put them over the top. The Calgary Flames are in a situation similar to the Sabres, where they won’t be significant buyers or sellers, despite being in very different situations. The Flames are likely going to look at moving the final year of Lucic’s contract, and if they can do this, then maybe they will look at making an addition to the team in their push for playoff success.

The Flames already paid a first-round pick to move Sean Monahan, and now will have to lose some other significant assets if they want to clear Lucic’s $6 million off the books. There are only five teams with more than $5 million in cap space, and could easily make this move work, so the potential destinations are pretty clear if anything comes to fruition with a Lucic trade. Two of those teams, the Detroit Red Wings and the Sabres, are not in the market for taking on big contracts, so that narrows it down to three.

Potential Destinations

Chicago Blackhawks

Anaheim Ducks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes – Jamieson Rees

21 years old, center

Chicago Wolves (American Hockey League (AHL)) 28GP – 5 Goals – 15 Assists – 20 Points

One more season, $839,167 (restricted free agent (RFA))

The Carolina Hurricanes have a great opportunity to make a big addition if they can manage the cap. The team does not typically make expensive rental moves, but they have a great opportunity for it this season. They acquired Max Pacioretty in the offseason, who suffered a long-term Achilles injury and was looked at as their trade deadline acquisition. After getting healthy earlier than expected, Pacioretty returned for two games, suffered another injury, and in his fifth game of the season, left the game with a non-contact injury, and reacted as if it was another Achilles injury.

Jamieson Rees, Chicago Wolves (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

They will need to wait to see what happens with Pacioretty; they have been linked to Horvat, but claim the price is too high for them right now. I think they will definitely circle back to him and continue conversations, and if there are any prospects in the organization that will help fetch them one of the big fish, it will be Jamieson Rees. You could argue Scott Morrow could be slotted in here, too, but I think Rees is close to being NHL-ready. Ultimately, if Pacioretty is out long-term again, they will look at acquiring a top-six player, ideally a center.

Potential Destinations

Vancouver Canucks

St. Louis Blues

Chicago Blackhawks – Max Domi

27 years old, center

43GP – 13 Goals – 17 Assists – 30 Points

Upcoming UFA, $3 million

There are a lot of players the Chicago Blackhawks will be trading over the next six weeks, and most people will look at Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but there is still a little bit of debate on whether they will be moved or not. Max Domi, on the other hand, was signed to his one-year contract so he could be traded. He is also having a career year.

He is a great, versatile middle-six center for any team looking for more depth heading into the playoffs, and will likely fetch a second-round draft pick, and potentially more if there is a bidding war. His numbers are a bit inflated as he is playing as the top center, but he is proving that he has the ability to produce, and has been strong defensively too.

Potential Destinations

Toronto Maple Leafs

Minnesota Wild

Vegas Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche – 2023 First-Round Pick

The Colorado Avalanche have made it very clear that they are willing to pay whatever it takes to improve their team. With a very injury-plagued season, they have some ground to make up, and will likely be looking to add a big name before the deadline. Specifically looking at the second-line center spot, they could certainly benefit from the addition of Horvat or Ryan O’Reilly, and they have been connected to both.

Between their first-round pick, and their prospect system, they have the assets to make a big trade, and after losing the likes of Nazem Kadri and Andrei Burakovsky after winning the Stanley Cup, they will want to do more to fill those holes to get them back into true contention.

Potential Destinations

St. Louis Blues

Vancouver Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets – Vladislav Gavrikov

27 years old, left-handed defenseman

44GP – 3 Goals – 7 Assists – 10 Points

Upcoming UFA, $2.8 million

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Columbus Blue Jackets have made it clear that he is available. There are a lot of teams looking for a stable defenseman, and Gavrikov brings just that. The expectation is that the return will fetch a first-round draft pick or a combination of assets close in value to that.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I think Columbus would be equally happy to keep Gavrikov and extend him, as he is a big part of the locker room and would be a great defender to keep around moving forward. However, the Blue Jackets’ season has not gone the way they expected, and it is a great time to start acquiring more assets.

Potential Destinations

Edmonton Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Minnesota Wild

Dallas Stars – Denis Gurianov

25 years old, right winger

31GP – 2 Goals – 4 Assists – 6 Points

Upcoming UFA, $2.9 million

The Denis Gurianov saga in Dallas is coming to an end. He is four years removed from a 20-goal season, and has been taking steps backward ever since. Though he missed time with a personal leave of absence, trade rumors started before and have continued after he has come back. He has a lot of potential that he hasn’t lived up to, but he might benefit from a change of scenery and a fresh start in an organization where he could get better opportunities.

The Stars will be in the market for a middle-six, impact player, and if they can use Gurianov as a chip in a deal bringing another player in, they will certainly do that. They could have interest in a couple of players from the Blackhawks, and Gurianov would be a great fit there. Regardless, it is time to move on, for the player’s sake as well as the Stars’ sake.

Potential Destinations

Chicago Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes

Anaheim Ducks

Detroit Red Wings – Tyler Bertuzzi

27 years old, left winger

15GP – 1 Goal – 4 Assists – 5 Points

Upcoming UFA, $4.75 million

Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been floated around in terms of trade rumors, but there haven’t been too many serious reports that have come out saying anything is close or who may be interested. The Detroit Red Wings are a bubble team, and will likely be looking to move him to get more assets, especially for the upcoming draft.

Bertuzzi has struggled to stay healthy, and when healthy, has been inconsistent. His best season was in 2021-22, scoring 62 points in 68 games, proving he has high-production capabilities. Not only that, but he can also play a quick, aggressive style of game, making him a fit for plenty of teams. There are some doubts about his health that go beyond 2022-23, as he has missed significant time with injuries over the past few seasons. A true contender missing some grit could certainly use his presence if they think he can stay healthy, though the Red Wings don’t seem eager to move him right away.

Potential Destinations

Toronto Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins

Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers – Jesse Puljujarvi

24 years old, right winger

46GP – 4 Goals – 6 Assists – 10 Points

Upcoming RFA, $3 million

Jesse Puljujarvi has been struggling in Edmonton, and it is becoming clear that they are both looking to move on. Now, the Oilers will not be sellers at the trade deadline, and Puljujarvi isn’t going to be an asset that they use to make a bigger trade happen. He could be included, but would be far from the centerpiece. I could have just as easily had their 2023 first-round draft pick here instead, but it is clear that the most likely piece to be moved is Puljujarvi.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There hasn’t been a lot in terms of rumors about destinations. In fact, the Oilers have even considered putting him on waivers, so they likely won’t get a significant return for the former fourth-overall pick. He isn’t necessarily going to be a cap dump, but the return will likely be in the neighborhood of a third-round pick from a team that has some room to let a struggling player flourish.

Potential Destinations

Chicago Blackhawks

Ottawa Senators

Anaheim Ducks

Florida Panthers – Sam Reinhart

27 years old, center/right wing

47GP – 14 Goals – 20 Assists – 34 Points

One more season, $6.5 million AAV

Sam Reinhart has been a valuable asset for the Florida Panthers, and they don’t want to have to trade him. However, with Anthony Duclair set to return soon, they need to move money to be able to activate him off of long-term injury reserve (LTIR). Reinhart has been great for Florida since being acquired from the Sabres, and there is certainly a market for a scoring winger/center.

While the salary cap is the primary reason the Panthers may be looking at a trade, this move would be far from a cap dump. The Panthers will be looking for a first-round draft pick and another asset in a deal involving Reinhart. There have been plenty of buyers expressing interest, and if he can make his way into the top-six of a contender, they would be set into a much better position in a chase for the Stanley Cup.

Potential Destinations

Winnipeg Jets

Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

Los Angeles Kings – Matt Roy

27 years old, right-handed defenseman

47GP – 5 Goals – 10 Assists – 15 Points

One more season, $3.15 million AAV

The right-handed defenseman is an asset that the Los Angeles Kings will not want to let go of, but it may be the best move for them, as they have Jordan Spence waiting for a roster spot to open up. They will definitely be buyers, rather than sellers, and despite rumors of Matt Roy (or Sean Walker) being traded, they are not just looking to make a deal to get some extra assets.

The Kings have been connected to a couple of bigger names on the market, including the Coyotes’ Chychrun, and any pieces acquired could be used in a trade to get one of them. Roy is a steady, reliable defenseman, and there are plenty of teams that would welcome a presence like his on their blue line. He likely wouldn’t be very expensive, compared to some other defensemen that may be available, but the Kings could still get something significant given the fact that he is a right shot and has term on his contract.

Potential Destinations

Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Minnesota Wild – Matt Dumba

28 years old, right-handed defenseman

43GP – 4 Goals – 8 Assists – 12 Points

Upcoming UFA, $6 million

Matt Dumba has shown major signs of regression this season. Trade rumors have been circling him for years now, and it seems as if the Minnesota Wild are finally going to do something, though this isn’t the first time I have thought this. He has been a healthy scratch for the Wild, and they will be looking to move him and his contract before the trade deadline to make room for a bigger trade.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His decline may be off-putting for any teams that might have shown interest, but with only this season left on his deal, there may be a number of teams that would be willing to take the risk. The return likely wouldn’t be as high as many may have predicted in years prior, but he still has the pedigree of a solid two-way defenseman, even though he has had struggles this season.

Potential Destinations

Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver Canucks

Montreal Canadiens – Sean Monahan

28 years old, center

25GP – 6 Goals – 11 Assists – 17 Points

Upcoming UFA, $6.375 million

Sean Monahan was dumped alongside a first-round draft pick to the Montreal Canadiens in the offseason, and seems to have bounced back well. There are certainly going to be some teams interested in him, considering his rejuvenated offensive output. He is a capable middle-six center, but may come with some risk of injury concerns.

The price for Monahan may be lower than some of the premium centers available for this coming trade deadline, and considering the Canadiens already got a first-round draft pick for taking him, they may be more willing to budge on the return. I am not saying it will be lower because they got an asset already, but because they will be looking for everything they can get. However, other teams may keep awareness of this, and lowball the Canadiens with their offers. There is a reason he was a cap dump just a few months ago. With the potential injury concerns, he won’t be traded for a king’s ransom, and it will likely be a reasonable deal.

Potential Destinations

Colorado Avalanche

Carolina Hurricanes

Boston Bruins

Nashville Predators – Mattias Ekholm

32 years old, left-handed defenseman

45GP – 5 Goals – 12 Assists – 17 Points

Three more seasons, $6.25 million AAV

Mattias Ekholm may be one of the more surprising players to make this list. Rumors have surfaced out of Nashville that the Predators may be looking to move the veteran defenseman. They are a middling team and are within reach of the playoffs, but there are signs that they may need to start a rebuild, and Ekholm may be the piece to start with.

There would be a very good market for the proven defenseman, and the return could include a first-round draft pick and a prospect. Most teams are usually looking for a right-handed defenseman at this time of year, but despite shooting left, Ekholm has played on the right side at times in his career. His ability to be a reliable option in all situations certainly makes him valuable for teams looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Potential Destinations

Toronto Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

New Jersey Devils – Damon Severson

28 years old, right-handed defenseman

44GP – 4 Goals – 10 Assists – 14 Points

Upcoming UFA, $4.16 million

Like Chychrun and Dumba, there have been rumors about Severson being traded for quite some time now. He is currently on the third pair in New Jersey, and the Devils have Simon Nemec playing fantastic in the AHL, making Severson expendable. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Devils keep him, as they probably want someone they know they can trust heading into the playoffs, but the idea of using him to get assets to make a bigger splash could be quite enticing.

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Severson could fetch a large return for the Devils, and it could be a combination of roster assets, as well as some for the draft. This would be a very smart move for them to make, and would give them cap relief. There were reports that a trade was close in the offseason, but that never came to fruition, so they are certainly willing to move him with Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Graves, and John Marino ahead of him on the depth chart.

Potential Destinations

Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

New York Islanders – Anthony Beauvillier

25 years old, left winger

44GP – 9 Goals – 10 Assists – 19 Points

One more season, $4.15 million

The New York Islanders may be looking to make a move with forward Anthony Beauvillier. The winger has been decent this season, but he isn’t quite living up to the potential he has shown over the past few years. He is a great asset, and even though the Islanders look to be set to buy at the trade deadline, maybe moving Beauvillier in a bigger deal makes sense for the club.

Beauvillier’s skating and energy would be valuable to most teams, but I think making a deal sending him to a struggling team makes a lot of sense. The Islanders will be looking for a true top-six forward, and with plenty of them available on the market, I think it would make a lot of sense to trade him.

Potential Destinations

Chicago Blackhawks

Vancouver Canucks

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers – Vitali Kravstov

23 years old, right winger

26GP – 3 Goals – 3 Assists – 6 Points

Upcoming RFA, $875,000

Vitali Kravtsov has been in trade rumors for a while for plenty of different reasons. Right now, it is because he isn’t working in the New York Rangers’ lineup. There is definitely a ton of value and potential with Kravtsov, and he would fit well with a team where he can be given a significant opportunity to shine.

With the Rangers seemingly in on every big name trade candidate, they may be able to use Kravtsov in a deal to bring in a rental. I think, at this point, the Kravtsov saga is over, and a change of scenery would be the best bet, which seems to be a trend with young forwards in New York. There are a couple who could have made this list, but I think that Kravtsov is the most likely piece to be used to bring in an impact forward to help the Rangers make some noise in the playoffs.

Potential Destinations

Chicago Blackhawks

Vancouver Canucks

Minnesota Wild

Detroit Red Wings

Ottawa Senators – Nikita Zaitsev

31 years old, right-handed defenseman

19GP – 0 Goals – 3 Assists – 3 Points

One more season, $4.5 million

It is no secret that the Ottawa Senators want to move Nikita Zaitsev’s contract off the books to make room under the salary cap ahead of this upcoming offseason. He has spent a significant amount of time injured, but also spent time in the AHL this season. His play has not been good enough since being acquired in a cap dump situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nikita Zaitsev, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Senators have been said to be willing to give up a high pick for a team to take on the contract, and to make it simple, the only potential teams that could take this one will be those in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, looking to get assets for taking on contracts.

Potential Destinations

Anaheim Ducks

Chicago Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes

Columbus Blue Jackets

Philadelphia Flyers – Ivan Provorov

26 years old, left-handed defenseman

46GP – 2 Goals – 13 Assists – 15 Points

One more season, $6.75 million

Ivan Provorov rumors have started recently, as the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to be sellers at the deadline to advance their rebuild – something they haven’t fully admitted they are in yet. They won’t be pressured to make a deal right now, as Provorov is under contract for another year, and they don’t seem like they are actively trying to move him.

However, when a defenseman like Provorov becomes available, there are definitely teams that are going to be interested. The asking price likely sits around the same return that Lindholm pulled for the Ducks last season. The Flyers would certainly welcome some future assets right about now, as the team is not taking any steps forward, and Provorov has been relatively inconsistent over the past little while.

Potential Destinations

Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars

Pittsburgh Penguins – Kasperi Kapanen

26 years old, right winger

35GP – 6 Goals – 11 Assists – 17 Points

One more season, $3.2 million

Kasperi Kapanen has been in trade rumors for the majority of the season. Spending multiple games as a healthy scratch, the Pittsburgh Penguins wouldn’t mind seeing his contract cleared off the books. He has been better as of late, but the Penguins and Kapanen seem to be drifting apart, and a deal seems likely at this point.

It would make sense to see the Penguins make a trade with another team for a player that is struggling, or even one for some draft capital. The return likely wouldn’t be high, but with the improvements in his game lately, some teams might see a little more in him than others. He would make for a good third-line winger on a competitive team, and in the right situation, he could flourish.

Potential Destinations

Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver Canucks

San Jose Sharks – Timo Meier

26 years old, right winger

46GP – 20 Goals – 26 Assists – 46 Points

Pending RFA, $6 million

Timo Meier has been gaining a lot of trade interest around the league. Any contender will be looking to add a winger like Meier, and the San Jose Sharks have made it clear that he is available. He is a great top-six winger, and adds goalscoring and great playmaking ability to any line he is put on.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks, Oct. 9, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meier plays his best hockey when he is paired with someone who can make smart plays consistently, though he has shown that he can drive a line to success in San Jose. Most of the teams that have been linked to him have strong top-six groups, and adding Meier to one of their lines to solidify it makes for a scary thought. Meier will come at a high price, starting with a first round pick and a top prospect, but he has shown he is well worth that kind of price.

Potential Destinations

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken – High Draft Picks

For most situations where I see draft picks being the biggest asset, I mention the first-round pick specifically. For the Seattle Kraken, I see more than just that pick, as they have their own first-round pick for this season, and three more in the second round. Those pieces could be extremely valuable in a draft that projects to be one of the best in recent memory.

The Kraken have taken a giant step forward this year, but still have some spots in their lineup they would like to fill. Their goaltending hasn’t been nearly as good as they would like, and they have room to add a top winger or center as well. They have been connected to a lot of big names around the NHL, and with all of the rumors, it seems all but certain that they will be making a big splash.

Potential Destinations

Vancouver Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks

San Jose Sharks

St. Louis Blues – Ryan O’Reilly

31 years old, center

37GP – 10 Goals – 6 Assists – 16 Points

Upcoming UFA, $7.5 million

Ryan O’Reilly is one of the top two-way centermen in the NHL, but has struggled offensively this season. The St. Louis Blues are sitting right around the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, and have lots of up-and-coming youth ready to take the reins for the team. O’Reilly won a Stanley Cup in St. Louis, and is the Blues’ captain, so it will not be an easy decision to trade him.

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blues do have a great opportunity to seamlessly transition to the new look of the team, and trading O’Reilly for draft picks and prospects could set them up for a great deal of future success. A lot of teams are in need of a top-six center, and will be willing to pay a premium for one, especially if an extension can be worked out beforehand.

Potential Destinations

Colorado Avalanche

Carolina Hurricanes

Toronto Maple Leafs

24 years old, right-handed defenseman

20GP – 1 Goal – 2 Assists – 3 Points

Pending RFA, $850,000

The Tampa Bay Lightning are running low on trade assets, but Cal Foote still has some good value to work with. Of course, they have draft picks as well, but I think they would rather move a couple of prospects than 2023 Draft picks. The Lightning are typically active at the trade deadline, and have shown that they are not afraid to make a blockbuster deal.

The Lightning haven’t had too many connections to the big names so far this season, but if they have taught us anything, it is that you should never count them out. They could be in the market for a high-end winger, or even do what they have done over the past few seasons and add quality depth. Regardless, the Lightning will likely make a move, and Foote could be the expendable piece.

Potential Destinations

San Jose Sharks

Chicago Blackhawks

Anaheim Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs – 2023 First Round Pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs, as per usual, have been connected to almost every high-end player on the trade market. From Chychrun to Meier, they seem to be looking to add something significant. With general manager Kyle Dubas in his final year of his contract, and without an extension, he may be more willing to pull the trigger on a bigger deal than he normally would.

Since being stung by the Nick Foligno trade, Dubas and the Leafs have made it clear they do not want to spend a first-round draft pick unless it is a sure-fire thing. They also do not want to part with top prospect Matthew Knies, but again, they have been connected to almost everybody. Only time will tell what happens with the Leafs at the deadline.

Potential Destinations

San Jose Sharks

Arizona Coyotes

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks – Bo Horvat

27 years old, center

44GP – 30 Goals – 19 Assists – 49 Points

Upcoming UFA, $5.5 million

Bo Horvat and the Vancouver Canucks have been two of the biggest conversation pieces when it comes to this season’s trade deadline. Horvat, captain of the Canucks, is having a career year, and the Canucks will not give him what he is asking for in an extension. He may be one of the biggest pieces available, and any team with any doubts at center should be having a look.

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Without a doubt, the price is going to be very high for Horvat, and rightfully so. It is going to be a first-round draft pick, a top end prospect and a young roster player. The Canucks may be willing to retain salary if the deal is right, increasing their haul, and if they can find a team that will work out an extension with Horvat, there could be another asset or two included as well.

Potential Destinations

Colorado Avalanche

Carolina Hurricanes

Seattle Kraken

Boston Bruins

Vegas Golden Knights – 2023 First Round Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights have become notorious for doing…whatever they want, especially when it comes to the salary cap. They always find a way to make it work, even if they have to risk their integrity to do it. They are always in on the big names, whether it be free agency or the trade deadline, acquiring Mark Stone, Tomas Tatar, Robin Lehner, and other impactful players in the past.

This season, they may have a harder time working around the rules of the salary cap. They also don’t have a lot of assets to move to make a big deal happen. Their first-round pick is the most likely chip in any big trade that they want to make, though I could see this being a season where they stay put with their lineup.

Potential Destinations

Chicago Blackhawks

Washington Capitals – Lars Eller

33 years old, center

46GP – 7 Goals – 8 Assists – 15 Points

Upcoming UFA, $3.5 million

Lars Eller has been a great piece for the Washington Capitals for the last seven seasons, but it looks like his time is coming to an end with the Capitals, who may look to clear his contract to make another move. His cap hit is too high for their liking for what he brings to the roster. He is excellent in the faceoff circle, and has a serviceable two-way game, but they don’t need him anymore.

While it may take a small sweetener to move the contract, as cap space is leverage now, the Capitals may have to do so if they want to make a big change ahead of the deadline. Eller could be a great mentor for a team with a lot of young up-and-coming players, especially at center.

Potential Destinations

Anaheim Ducks

Chicago Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets – Ville Heinola

21 years old, left-shot defenseman

10GP – 0 Goals – 1 Assist – 1 Point

One more season (RFA), $863,334

The Winnipeg Jets seem as if, to the surprise of many based on the offseason, they will be buyers heading into this year’s trade deadline. They have a lot of draft picks and high-end prospects they could move to bring in some help with the forwards, specifically on the right wing. Ville Heinola is the most likely player to get moved to bring in a rental, as he has struggled to stick around in the lineup consistenly.

Ville Heinola, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Heinola has a high ceiling, and there are a ton of things to like about his play, however it seems as if the Jets do not see him this way. I think he deserves a spot in the lineup over some other players, but Heinola and Dylan Samberg have been rotating in and out, and the team is showing a preference toward Samberg, leaving Heinola vulnerable to a trade. Heinola is the kind of defenseman a lot of teams will look at as quite valuable, and he could be a big part of any trade bringing somebody in, especially if a team has room for him to play now.

Potential Destinations

Florida Panthers

Chicago Blackhawks

Vancouver Canucks

Plenty More To Come

While this is just one player or asset from each team, there will be some that stay quiet at the deadline, and some that sell off major roster pieces. With close to six weeks until then, there is a lot of things that could change, especially for the bubble teams like the Senators and Red Wings.

Most of these players have been involved in rumors, some more than others, but based on where each team sits, I am comfortable saying most of these assets will have new homes before March 4.