NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears as though the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs will not be striking a deal prior to NHL free agency opening up. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens try to explain why they made an incredibly controversial draft selection in Round 1. The Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets make a trade and the Florida Panthers look to be acquiring Sam Reinhart.

Oilers Will Wait to Sign Hyman

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, “Looking like the Oilers are going to wait and sign Zach as a free agent on Wednesday which means a maximum 7 year term.” He adds, “Toronto placed a higher value on the cap savings Edmonton would gain with the 8th year in a sign and trade, than the Oil are willing to pay in a draft pick.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Zach Hyman (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hannah Foslien)

There was a lot of chatter the Oilers were willing to give up a sixth or seventh round pick to acquire Hyman’s rights and Hyman’s agent recently came out and confirmed the player would not be returning to Toronto. Knowing that the difference between an eight-year deal and a seven-year deal is going to be less than $500K per season for the Oilers on the cap, GM Ken Holland felt it wasn’t worth giving up a second or third-round pick to get that savings.

The reactions are interesting. Many Maple Leafs fans have taken the stance that Toronto shouldn’t be in the business of helping out the Oilers. Many Oilers fans are suggesting the Maple Leafs are being obnoxious valuing that kind of cap space at a second-round selection.

When the seven-year deal is finalized, the belief is that Hyman will come in around $5.5 million per season.

Flyers to Trade Voracek for Cam Atkinson

Elliotte Friedman reports, “I’m not sure what else is involved here — if anything — but there’s a Cam Atkinson-Jakub Voracek deal being worked on between Columbus and Philadelphia.” The trade was later confirmed by multiple sources. Voracek will be returning to the Blue Jackets after being traded from the organization in 2011. Frank Seravalli reports the Flyers did not retain any salary in the trade.

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports, “Many have wondered if #CBJ veteran players may ask to move along rather than endure a rebuild. But told Cam Atkinson did not request this trade.” Portzline adds that Atkinson really liked being part of the organization and was the longest-tenured Blue Jackets player on the team. He was closely tied to the community through business and charitable interests.

The Blue Jackets have now traded Nick Foligno, David Savard, Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson in a matter a few months. One has to wonder if this gives any indication to the future of Patrik Laine on the club.

Sam Reinhart Being Trade to the Panthers

The details of the deal are sketchy as the trade was first rumored late Friday evening, but it appears the Buffalo Sabres have traded Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers. The latest reports are that the trade call is pending. Friedman notes that goaltending prospect Devon Levi will likely be going back to Buffalo as part of the return. Speculation is also that a 2022 first-round pick is part of the deal.

There was a ton of interest in Reinhart according to sources, but the ask was fairly high from the Sabres. It was Friedman who appeared during the NHL Draft coverage to say that teams were not calling Buffalo as often about Jack Eichel as they were about Reinhart and it was looking like a trade was coming, with the Panthers leading the push.

Canadiens Try to Explain Draft Selection of Mailloux

Marc Bergevin addressed the media Friday evening after the Canadiens selected Logan Mailloux with the 31st pick in the first round. Bergevin and the Canadiens are being heavily criticized for the decision to draft someone who renounced himself from the NHL Draft after being fined in Sweden for taking and distributing a woman’s photo without her consent after a sexual encounter while playing their this season.

Bergevin said when questioned about why he would make the choice knowing the backlash that could come of it, “His recent public statement is a genuine acknowledgement of his poor behaviour and a first step on his journey.” He noted the Canadiens would try to help bring him along as a person and a player.