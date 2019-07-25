In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is buzz out of Montreal where the Canadiens have spoken with a former defenseman, the Winnipeg Jets might look to the Dallas Stars for help on their blue line, the Columbus Blue Jackets likely made a critical error when it came to Sergei Bobrovsky and there’s buzz as to who might be the next big-ticket RFA to sign is.

Markov’s Agent and Canadiens Talking

According to a report by Andrew Zadarnowski: Sergei Isakov, Andrei Markov‘s agent, said that he’s spoken with the Montreal Canadiens about a return to the NHL. He quotes his agent as saying, “I personally spoke with the main scout of “Montreal” and strongly recommended paying attention to Andrei, at least out of respect for him.”

(Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

This doesn’t mean the Canadiens have any interest in seeing Markov return and we’ve already reported that Markov’s people have reached out to the NHL on multiple occasions with no response.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Jets, Golden Knights, More

Winnipeg Jets and Julius Honka?

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun writes that in an effort to try and replace some of what the team lost when Tyler Myers and Jacob Trouba left, the Winnipeg Jets might take a closer look at Dallas Stars right-handed defenseman Julius Honka.

Stars defenseman Julius Honka (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets may be able to fill their departures internally but if they look outside the organization, Honka might make sense and the belief is the Stars would sell him low, being affordable for a Jets team that has serious cap concerns.

Billeck writes:

Honka represents a few very interesting things for the Jets. One is his handedness — he’s a right-shot defenceman on a team that lost two of them already this summer. He’s also young, 23 in fact, and a former 14th overall first-round pick that hasn’t reached his potential. The Jets could use some depth on the right side after losing Trouba and Myers, and Honka could very well provide that. source – ‘Jets could find great value in acquiring Stars’ Honka’ – Scott Billeck – Winnipeg Sun – 07/21/2019

If the Jets go this route, it’s likely Honka slots in as a third pairing blueliner.

Related: Oilers News and Rumors: Neal, Puljujarvi, Gardiner, More

Brayden Point to Sign First?

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski is reporting at least one NHL GM believes that Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point will be the next big-name restricted free agent to get signed and taken off the market.

Lightning forward Brayden Point (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Before trying to sign Sebastian Aho, there were reports the Canadiens had interest in Point but those stories might have been exaggerated. At the very least, it was assumed he either wouldn’t sign the offer sheet or Tampa would match so Montreal moved on. Most accounts are that he wants to stay in Tampa.

This might be a bridge deal sort of situation as the Lightning cap situation is still not the greatest.

Related: NHL Rumors: Flyers, Panthers, Lightning, Avs, More

Bobrovsky Was Never Going Back to Blue Jackets?

If you thought the Columbus Blue Jackets made a mistake when they acquired so many pieces at last season’s NHL Trade Deadline and chose not to trade away Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin, Bobrovsky’s recent comments won’t help change your mind.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bobrovsky spoke to Sport 24’s Daria Tubolseva and said during his interview that he informed the Blue Jackets following their postseason exit in 2018 that he had no intentions of staying with the team. They didn’t believe him.

The Blue Jackets continued to try and sign him at various points throughout the season and it was never his intention to say yes. He suggested they always knew that. Ultimately, it appears the Blue Jackets really shot themselves in the foot.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hutton, Rantanen, Devils, Capitals, More