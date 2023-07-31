NHL Rumors: Bruins, Capitals, Wild, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, both the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals are believed to be interested in Elias Lindholm if the Calgary Flames fail to get him signed to an extension. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are close to finalizing a contract with Filip Gustavsson. Finally, what’s going on between the Philadelphia Flyers, the NHL, and the IIHF? It all has to do with goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov.

Elias Lindholm Still the Ideal Fit for the Boston Bruins

Randy Sportak of The Hockey News views the Bruins as a promising trade option for the Flames, who may be faced with the unfortunate reality they’ll have to offload the contract of Elias Lindholm. For the Flames to consider a deal with the Bruins, Sportak insists that it would need to entail more than a single player, draft pick, or prospect. He proposes that defenseman Mason Lohrei should be the primary target in any potential trade. Winger Fabian Lysell and center Matthew Poitras could also be included to further strengthen the deal.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

The Bruins have been linked to Lindholm for some time now, but speculation is that they can’t realistically pursue a trade until they see how the arbitration hearings for Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic play out.

Capitals Getting in on Lindholm Trade Talk?

Fellow Hockey News writer Sammi Silber recommended the Washington Capitals monitor Lindholm’s situation due to his valuable two-way play and leadership, traits that suit their need for a dependable top-six center. Because the team is revamping the top six and deciding on Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s future, Lindholm would make a lot of sense for that organization.

Yet, Silber acknowledged the challenge of acquiring Lindholm, as the Capitals’ potential trade assets like Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha may not be sufficient to tempt the Flames. Additionally, the uncertainties surrounding Lindholm’s future contract cost and the Capitals’ outlook beyond the Alex Ovechkin era could pose obstacles in persuading him to commit to a long-term deal.

Silber writes:

“…his next contract will pay quite a bit, and the Capitals are on track to rebuild after the Alex Ovechkin era comes to an end. Given Lindholm’s refusal to commit to a struggling Flames team, it’s hard to imagine he wants to stick around for a retool. Unless it’s a rental situation, it’s unlikely that Lindholm could sign long-term if there’s a Stanley Cup favorite who’s willing to pay him the money he wants.”

Wild and Gustavsson Nearing Multi-Year Extension

The Minnesota Wild are close to finalizing a multi-year deal with goaltender Filip Gustavsson before their scheduled arbitration hearing on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Joe Smith. Gustavsson’s impressive .931 save percentage in 39 games played was second only to Linus Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy this year.

NEWS: Hearing #mnwild and Filip Gustavsson are closing in on a multi year deal, which would avoid Friday arbitration hearing — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) July 31, 2023

Securing him for multiple years will save the team from going through another round of negotiations next summer, providing stability in their goaltending position. It would allow the club to run with a tandem of Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury, then see Fleury walk away at the end of next season as his current contact has one year remaining.

Flyers Want IIHF To Toll Ivan Fedotov’s Contract

To “toll” a contract is to essentially roll over, suspend, or pause it. It’s a legal provision that essentially allows for the postponement of the contract for an agreed-upon timeframe. That’s exactly what the NHL and Philadelphia Flyers are trying to do with Ivan Fedotov’s contract. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, both the Flyers and the NHL have jointly requested the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to toll the goaltender’s contract due to his absence from the past season while fulfilling military service in Russia.

The IIHF is currently reviewing the submission to make a decision on the matter. The argument presented by the Flyers and the league is that since he missed the entire season, his original one-year contract signed in May 2022 should not be considered expired until the following July, as the agreement was never fulfilled.



The 26-year-old goalie’s saga began over a year ago with his arrest in Russia, two months after signing with the Flyers. After a year of military service, the Flyers announced a one-year deal for the upcoming season, retaining his NHL rights. However, the KHL recognized a two-year deal with CSKA, claiming no valid NHL contract. The situation remains uncertain and contentious, entangling the Flyers and KHL in a dispute.

JP Barry from CAA Sports released a statement on Sunday confirming that he had communicated with Fedotov. The goaltender has expressed his commitment to abide by the IIHF’s decision on which of the two contracts will be deemed valid.