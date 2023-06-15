NHL Rumors: Jets, Kings, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one source doesn’t expect Pierre-Luc Dubois, Connor Hellebuyck, or Blake Wheeler to be with the Winnipeg Jets next year. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are actively trying to move up in this year’s draft. Are they willing to pay the price needed to go from No. 5 to No. 4 or even No. 2? Also, there is a real concern in Edmonton about Evan Bouchard and an offer sheet. Finally, the Nashville Predators are planning to spend a lot of their available cap space this summer.

Jets In Line for Big Changes

According to Murat Ates of The Athletic, Dubois has been open to a trade to another location outside of Montreal. One team that could be worth watching is the Los Angeles Kings. Ates writes:

Los Angeles is one of Dubois’ preferred destinations — an idea we explored last week, putting the Kings at the top of our list. The Kings have a wealth of less untouchable trade assets. Gabriel Vilardi could be the focal point — a big, intelligent, skilled right-handed center whose 41 points in 63 games were a big step forward for a player thought to have more in the tank. I don’t think the Kings would move on from Quentin Byfield, as appears to be the Jets fan base’s No. 1 ask. Regardless of price, or package built around a Vilardi-type player, I think that a Dubois sign-and-trade could see the 24-year-old power forward shipped west and not east as previously thought. source – ‘What we’re hearing about Pierre-Luc Dubois, Connor Hellebuyck, Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets’ future’ – Murat Atest – The Athletic – 06/15/2023

He also writes that there should be substantial interest in Hellebuyck and while the league is moving away from workhorses that play most of the games for their team, there is a need for a No. 1 in Ottawa, Buffalo, and New Jersey. He also notes that Wheeler’s days in Winnipeg appear numbered. The team is looking at both trade and buyout options. It is believed the Jets would be willing to retain a good portion of Wheeler’s salary.

Canadiens Trying to Move Up in the Draft

According to a report by Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Montreal Canadiens are seriously looking at trying to move up in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. Currently slotted at the No. 5 spot, it sounds like they might have their eyes on Will Smith. Sheng Peng from San Jose Hockey Now revealed that the Sharks’ General Manager, Mike Grier, was highly interested in selecting the American center player with the 4th pick in the draft and that would mean if Hughes wants him, he’ll have to trade up to get him.

Basu writes that the Canadiens have also checked in with the Ducks about trading up to No. 2. He writes:

The cost would likely be astronomical to get from No. 5 to No. 2, but when a player like Adam Fantilli is available, doing your due diligence to determine that cost is a necessity. The chances of a trade up materializing remain very slim, but the Canadiens are definitely trying. source – ‘Canadiens offseason notebook: What we’re hearing on the No. 5 draft pick, Sean Monahan, more’ – Arpon Basu – The Athletic – 06/14/2023

Bouchard Offer Sheet a Concern in Edmonton

As per an article by Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, GM Ken Holland is likely looking at a one-year deal for defenseman Evan Bouchard as he mentioned the cap going up in the coming summers and there being more money available for Bouchard, while the Oilers manage a tough off-season financially. He writes, “A one-year deal for Bouchard is the best solution for the 2023-24 Oilers. Such a contract length drives down the cap hit to its lowest point, which helps Holland and his staff fill out the roster.”

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The scribe also adds that there is a concern in Edmonton about a potential offer sheet for Bouchard, one that the Oilers probably can’t match. He explains:

I’m told it’s very unlikely the Oilers will be able to match any substantial offer sheet Bouchard chooses to sign. They’d get a various array of draft picks depending on the salary thresholds, but those picks do little to help the Oilers now. And now is what matters since they’re in their Stanley Cup window. Also, it’s not like watching another team nab Bouchard gives them any extra cap room.

Bouchard is the type of player teams like to sign to offer sheets, even though they are rare.

Predators Going Shopping

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now reports Predators general manager Barry Trotz intends to go shopping for offense in this summer’s trade market. Gallagher writes that Trotz is willing to spend as much of the club’s $15.5 million in projected cap space for 2023-24 as possible to land what he feels he needs.