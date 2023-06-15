Maple Leafs Must Re-Sign Schenn for Rielly’s Sake

On Feb. 28, 2023, Luke Schenn was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to Toronto Maple Leafs for a third-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft. It wasn’t his first go-round with the team; in 2008, the Maple Leafs drafted him fifth overall. Schenn played with Toronto for four seasons until he was moved to the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2012 offseason for James Van Riemsdyk.

He will become an unrestricted free agent in a couple of weeks.

What to Do With Schenn?

Although no one really could predict what Schenn brought to the team, the fact is, he played well for the Maple Leafs. Even better, he lifted the game of the team’s best defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rielly played some of the best hockey of his career with Schenn, and Schenn – far from being an add-on – was promoted to the second pairing. He played well and did everything on his resume as the so-called “human eraser.”

The word is that Schenn enjoyed his time in Toronto and would like to stay with the team. However, he’d also like a raise and some security. He deserves it, given his body of work in the NHL since 2008 and what he showed with Rielly.

The question for me is not whether he re-signs it’s for how long and for how much?

Considerations and Cautions About a Schenn Contract

Schenn has been inconsistent in the past, and he’s now 33 years old, so his performance might decline. As always, the Maple Leafs must carefully assess all these possibilities. But the salary layout shouldn’t, in the end, be that onerous for what he has shown.

The team needs defensive stability, and he gives it, despite his age, and that balance of risk vs. reward seems acceptable for Schenn.

Schenn is a defensive anchor and his impact on Rielly’s performance is invaluable; it was game-altering in the playoffs. For Rielly’s sake, the team should consider signing Schenn.

Three Reasons to Re-Sign Luke Schenn

Reason One: Schenn’s Defensive Stability

Schenn is a reliable and steady presence on defense. His defensive skills and physicality give the team a solid anchor. He makes smart decisions under pressure and he delivers in highly competitive games.

Reason Two: Schenn’s Complementary Pairing with Rielly

With Rielly, the two players have developed chemistry and an on-ice understanding, and that natural comfort has resulted in increased productivity for both of them. Who knows how high Rielly’s ceiling might be with the perfect partner?

By re-signing Schenn, the Maple Leafs should be able to maintain this successful pairing, with Rielly thriving and contributing offensively while Schenn provides a reliable defensive presence.

Reason Three: Schenn’s Experience and Leadership

Schenn brings invaluable experience to the team. In the playoffs, he showcased his ability to elevate his game and provide leadership in high-pressure situations. As a veteran, Schenn can help guide and mentor the team’s young defensive corps.

His presence in the locker room could also help foster a competitive and determined mindset among his teammates, especially during crucial postseason battles. He can contribute to a winning culture.

Conor Timmins, a young Toronto Maple Leafs blue-liner. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

In short, if the team re-signs Schenn, they can benefit from his defensive stability, maintain his productive pairing with Rielly, and tap into his experience and leadership qualities. These factors make a strong case to bring him back.

Two Cautions About Re-Signing Schenn

Caution One: Schenn’s Age and Potential Decline

Schenn will turn 34 in November, and there’s always a risk of a decline in performance and physical abilities with age. There are also injuries to consider.

Although he’s been effective recently, there’s no guarantee he’ll continue to perform at the same level in the coming years. The team must consider the potential that his contributions might diminish as he enters the later stages of his career.

Caution Two: A Longer-Term Commitment Might Be Iffy

In situations like this, when a team is looking to sign a player who’s a bit longer in the tooth, the same cautions always apply – as they should. The Maple Leafs must consider the implications of committing to a player long-term who might not provide the same value in the future.

That said, because Schenn’s game is not elite, those cautions are mediated. His “skills” are skills of the will.

Report: Luke Schenn talking with the Maple Leafs about staying in Toronto https://t.co/IA80XKW9ZZ — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) June 9, 2023

Schenn will continue to take up space in front of the net. He’ll continue to play a physical game. He’ll continue to “erase” opponents who stand in the goalie’s crease. He’ll give back as much as his teammates are given in terms of rough play.

By this time in his career, the team knows what they’re getting in Schenn. For whatever inconsistency can be pointed at, he’s been just as consistent in the very traits the team needs. We’re not talking about a player with elite skills, just elite willpower.

The Bottom Line

The team should be cautious about overpaying or signing Schenn for an extended period of time. A two-year contract seems reasonable. A raise also seems reasonable. Schenn hasn’t had a contract worth more than $1 million in years. His last contract was $850,000, and a raise seems easy enough to fit into the team’s salary-cap structure.

With all the things that need to be considered – his value to the team vs. his potential decline in performance due to age – it shouldn’t be tough to reach a happy balance between the security Schenn desires with the value he brings to the team.

What's a good term and AAV for Luke Schenn if he stays with #Leafs? ⤵️ https://t.co/BcWBtxRuqC — David Alter (@dalter) June 9, 2023

A shorter-term deal should be enough to keep the veteran blueliner. This term would provide some security for Schenn while also mitigating any risk associated with a potential decline in performance due to age.

In terms of salary, it would be reasonable for the Maple Leafs to offer Schenn a modest raise over his previous salary. Something to the tune of $2.25 million for two years seems fair.

Canucks in the Mix?

Other teams will likely express their interest in Schenn. The Canucks could be interested, and from what Schenn said after the season, he’d consider returning there. He’s a lad from western Canada, and that probably feels close to home, and he’d fit well with the team’s star defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Still, if the Maple Leafs offer him a competitive deal that works for both sides and is financially flexible, I’m looking forward to seeing Schenn in the Blue and White for a couple more seasons.