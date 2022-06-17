NHL Rumors: Flyers, Oilers, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Philadelphia Flyers officially named John Tortorella head coach on Friday. What might that mean for some of the players who were reportedly on the trade block? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers might be planning to make a pitch for Ville Husso out of St. Louis.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes addressed trade rumors for Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry, and are the Toronto Maple Leafs interested in John Gibson?

Tortorella Gets 4-Year Deal with Flyers

The Flyers have officially announced the hiring of John Tortorella, naming him the 23rd coach in franchise history. They did not disclose the terms of the deal but ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that it’s a four-year, $4 million per year contract. The Athletic’s Arthur Staple reports that Tortorella beat out Peter DeBoer and former New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano to win the job.

DONE DEAL: John Tortorella has been named the 23rd head coach in franchise history. https://t.co/Zk04Kk6ZKM — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 17, 2022

As for what Tortorella’s hiring might mean for some players who were considered rumored trade pieces, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now writes that the Flyers are hoping a coach like Torts is good for players like Ivan Provorov or Travis Konecny.

Oilers in on Husso?

Elliotte Friedman said while on The Jeff Marek Show that he sees a fit between pending UFA goaltender Ville Husso and the Edmonton Oilers. He noted, “Remember how much we were talking in January/Feb. about Husso and the Oilers? I just wonder if that one kicks up again in the offseason. I think the Oilers are preparing for the possibility of a future without Mike Smith, whether it’s retirement or it’s LTIR.”

Ville Husso, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Mikko Koskinen gone and Smith rumored to be pretty banged up, many are suggesting he won’t be available to the Oilers to start the year, should he choose not to retire. Edmonton will need someone who can split games with Stuart Skinner and while Husso’s NHL experience is limited, there will be plenty of teams interested. His value is deemed to be somewhere between $4 and $5 million per season as a free agent.

Canadiens Getting Calls About Anderson

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met with the media to discuss the Shea Weber for Evgenii Dadonov trade and was asked about rumors surrounding Josh Anderson. Hughes was forthcoming about trade talks and said they have had “many” teams call about Anderson, both around the trade deadline and more recently.

Related: Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for David Pastrnak

Hughes said he isn’t actively shopping the winger but is listening to any deal that could help the Canadiens. Hughes said his phone has been ringing more and more and that he expects trade activity to pick up. Because Hughes said he wasn’t looking to trade Arturri Lehkonen or Tyler Toffoli before he moved both players, some are starting to believe there’s a real chance Anderson gets moved.

As for the status of a Jeff Petry trade, Hughes said, “There is no imminent transaction.” He added, “But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen before the draft.”

Maple Leafs Not Interested in John Gibson

As per Chris Johnston on TSN1050: “As far as I can tell, the Leafs don’t have interest in Gibson.” While Toronto is rumored to be searching the goaltending market in the event that Jack Campbell doesn’t re-sign or they move Petr Mrazek, one would have to guess that Gibson is well out of the Leafs’ price range.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnston also says it doesn’t sound like anything is going on with Jack Campbell in terms of discussions between his agent and the Leafs.

Cody Eakin Likely Not Returning to Sabres

As per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, Cody Eakin is among the unrestricted free agents not expected to return to the Buffalo Sabres next season. He writes:

Most of Buffalo’s unrestricted free agents aren’t expected to return, a group that includes center Cody Eakin and defenseman Colin Miller. Vinnie Hinostroza, Craig Anderson and Mark Pysyk are among those who could be back. Some of the departures are likely to be replaced by players on entry-level contracts, such as prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. source-‘Sabres move closer to cap floor by acquiring injured goalie Ben Bishop’s contract’ – Lance Lysowski – Buffalo News – 06/10/2022

The Sabres have three picks in the first round of this year’s NHL Entry Draft, selecting at 9, 16 and 28. It is possible they could try to move up in the draft.