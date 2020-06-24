NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canucks, Canadiens, Devils, More

In today’s NHL rumors, the New York Rangers have a prospect making his way back to the team in an effort to be ready for the restart of the season. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have settled on their recall list for the playoffs. Are the Montreal Canadiens considering a move for Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson? Finally, who else is being considered for the head coaching job in New Jersey?

Rangers Prepping Kravtsov to Play

As European players make their way back to meet the NHL’s mandated two-week quarantine period before Phase 3 training camps open on July 10, one player out of the Rangers organization — Vitali Kravtsov — is hoping his trip back is more fruitful than the first one.

Vitali Kravtsov, Hartford Wolf Pack (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rangers team President John Davidson said, “I think with Kravtsov, he’s going to come to our camp and we’ll see how it goes. We’re going to need some depth and skill as we march along here.” Kravtsov, 20, was a first-round pick in 2018 and previously made the jump to North America. He was limited to AHL duty and eventually returned to the KHL mid-season. Davidson knows Kravtsov’s struggled early, but also raves about his ability.

Canucks Finalize Their Recall List

With teams allowed to call up extra players and bring in additional skaters to cover in the event or injury, or heaven forbid, more positive cases of COVID-19, the rosters for many NHL clubs will be settled over the next few days. Postmedia’s Ben Kuzma reports that the Vancouver Canucks have figured out their recall list which is as follows.

Vancouver Canucks’ Olli Juolevi (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

He writes:

For post-season play, the number shrinks to 28 skaters plus unlimited goalies, but those on injury reserve do not count toward the totals. The Canucks are adding forwards Sven Baertschi, Tyler Graovac and Justin Bailey, defencemen Brogan Rafferty, Ashton Sautner, Guillaume Brisebois, Olli Juolevi and Jalen Chatfield plus goaltender Mike DiPietro. source -‘Ben Kuzma: NHL COVID-19 cases test Vancouver’s ‘fervour’ as possible post-season hub’ Ben Kuzma – The PRovince – 06/22/2020

Baertschi and Juolevi are the most notable names in the group but for different reasons. Baertschi has tons of NHL experience but Juolevi is a highly-touted defenseman who has yet to play a game in the NHL.

Vancouver is also expecting Micheal Ferland to compete for a spot on the roster. He’s battled concussion issues but has resumed skating.

Ruff Under Consideration for Devils Coaching Job

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted via Twitter that the New Jersey Devils have added another coach to the list as the next potential bench boss for the team. Friedman is reporting that Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff is also under consideration for the job. With tons of experience between the Sabres and Stars, it makes sense that Ruff’s name is out there.

That now makes five potential candidates. Other coaches still in consideration for the position are Gerard Gallant, John Stevens, and current interim head coach Alain Nasreddine.

Canadiens Considering Josh Anderson?

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, don’t expect the Montreal Canadiens to actively go after Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson. Despite talk that Anderson might be on the move, in Engels latest mailbag segment, he says the Canadiens would be compelled by a deal if it were made available to them, but there’s a reason Anderson only had one goal last season. His injury situation is a big red flag.

Josh Anderson, Columbus Blue Jackets, Feb. 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Engels admires Anderson’s size and speed and says:

I can’t speculate on what it will cost to acquire Anderson. I think it’s only logical some would suggest trading Max Domi for him straight up makes sense, but that’s a considerable gamble on Montreal’s behalf. And here’s what makes it an even bigger one, outside of just the health issue: if you make a move like that, you’re telling Anderson he’s your guy, and that essentially locks you into signing him to a long-term deal immediately.

Engels says that even if the Canadiens are satisfied that Anderson’s injuries are not a huge issue, this would still be a big move if it were an option, especially when Domi, Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, Phillip Danault, and Jeff Petry all need new deals at the end of next season.