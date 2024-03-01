NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Flames, Oilers, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elias Pettersson was discussed in trade talks between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks. How close did things get? Meanwhile, have the Calgary Flames decided to keep Jacob Markstrom? And, is Chris Tanev open to returning to the Flames as a free agent? Finally, are the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers among the most aggressive teams looking for a forward at the deadline?

Canucks Talked with Hurricanes About Elias Pettersson

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Canucks engaged in discussions with the Hurricanes regarding Elias Pettersson. These talks progressed to a point where both the team and the player found themselves at a crucial juncture, necessitating serious decisions about the direction of their relationship.

Ultimately, the Canucks opted for another attempt to extend Pettersson, prompting the talented forward, who was potentially facing a move from Vancouver, to authorize agents Pat Brisson and JP Barry to resume negotiations. Previously, Pettersson expressed a preference to delay contract talks until after the current season. The news now is that both the Canucks and the forward are trying to get this done.

Should the extension be completed, it will provide the Canucks with a clear understanding of their future cap situation as they approach the upcoming trade deadline next week. It’s not clear what assets would have been coming back to Vancouver, but the assumption is it would have been quite the haul.

Markstrom Staying in Calgary

Jacob Markstrom has been the subject of rumors suggesting a trade from the Calgary Flames as the Trade Deadline arrives. It’s been reported however by David Pagnotta from TheFourthPeriod that the 34-year-old Swedish goaltender will be staying in Calgary and won’t be moved at the deadline.

Pagnotta adds that Tom Fitzgerald and the Devils did reach out to the Flames to restart trade talks. Ultimately, the Flames informed them that Markstrom was staying with the team for the rest of this season.

Tanev Not Closing the Door on a Return to Flames Next Season

While Chris Tanev’s current season in Calgary is done following his trade to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, the prospect of him donning a Flames jersey in the future should not be dismissed. Tanev, in a conversation with Eric Francis of Sportsnet, detailed the circumstances leading to his trade. Confirming that he sought a trade for an opportunity to contend for a championship, he also made it clear that the possibility of returning to Calgary is not off the table.

Tanev said that if he winds up being a UFA this summer, he would be open-minded when it comes to the Flames. He’s not ruling them out of his consideration as he negotiates a contract somewhere.

Oilers and Golden Knights Looking at the Same Top Forwards?

Darren Dreger noted on the most recent TSN Insider Trading episode that the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers might be competing for the same top-six forwards ahead of the deadline. Dreger mentioned that the Golden Knights are expected to be buyers now that it seems Mark Stone is out for the rest of the regular season and possibly the playoffs. The Oilers have been consistently checking out the market, with both teams looking at Tyler Toffoli, Pavel Buchnevich, and perhaps Jordan Eberle.

This might not be great news for the Oilers, who can’t compete in terms of cap space. Vegas now has all the room they might need with Stone on LTIR. The Oilers can’t fit the bigger names without the other club retaining salary or Edmonton sending a player back in any trade.

Speaking of the Oilers, it is believed they were in on the Chris Tanev trade talks until the end and Pierre LeBrun wonders if they were the team that offered a first-round pick but asked the Flames to take a player with term in the deal. LeBrun notes in his article for The Athletic: