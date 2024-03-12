NHL Rumors: Senators, Penguins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there anything to the Erik Karlsson reunion with the Ottawa Senators rumors? It might just be speculation from one insider, but there’s some logic to his thinking. Meanwhile, is Nazem Kadri unhappy in Calgary, especially after the team removed some key names at this season’s trade deadline? Finally, how serious is the injury to Vancouver Canucks’ goaltender Thatcher Demko?

Erik Karlsson Back to the Senators Talk

A particular focus of this week’s “32 Thoughts” podcast was on defenseman Erik Karlsson potentially going back to the Ottawa Senators in an offseason trade. Elliotte Friedman talked about the idea on the show and while acknowledging the difficulty of such a trade, Friedman hints at the Senators considering the possibility, especially with former captain Daniel Alfredsson now part of the coaching staff.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the same time, the Pittsburgh Penguins, looking to transition away from some veterans, might find the idea of moving Karlsson back to Ottawa appealing. Karlsson has not fit well with the Penguins’ overall offense and the idea of the former Norris Trophy winner working in tandem with Kris Letang has made for one of the worst power-play units in the NHL.

Related: 4 Depth Players Who Deserve NHL Contracts Next Season

It remains doubtful that Karlsson will rejoin the Senators due to his substantial cap hit, with the Penguins carrying $10 million of his $11.5 million annual average value until 2026-27.

What is Kadri Thinking About His Future with the Flames?

Following the trade deadline, questions surround Nazem Kadri‘s future with the Calgary Flames, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet. Kadri, who inked a seven-year deal with the Flames two years ago, is set to meet with Flames GM Craig Conroy after this season concludes to discuss his role within the team and its overall direction. Francis asks, “Does he ask for a trade this summer so he can chase another Stanley Cup? Or does he embrace his role as a mentor and leader for a young, radically retooled team?”

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames have undergone changes in coaching and management, coupled with recent trades involving key players. Conroy, expressing hope that veterans would embrace the roster retooling process, faces the challenge of convincing players like Kadri to buy into the team’s plan. For now, Kadri is saying he’s focused on playing and seems committed to the team. But, the uncertainty surrounding future certain moves, including the possible trade of goaltender Jacob Markstrom potentially complicates matters.

Nick Robertson Frustrated with His Spot on Maple Leafs Roster

Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is learning the hard way how contracts work in the NHL. While he’s playing the part of a professional doing what’s asked when called upon, Robertson is growing frustrated. He has recently found himself shuttling back and forth to the Toronto Marlies, a pattern that is becoming all too familiar. He noted in a recent interview, “I understand it but I’m not going to sit here and say that I’m happy. I want to play, but I understand my contract situation.”

Critics might attribute this situation to Robertson’s performance and many are arguing the Leafs don’t owe him anything. Meanwhile, others are wondering how long this kind of back-and-forth can continue before both sides finally agree that he’s perhaps a better fit elsewhere.

Demko to Miss Time for the Canucks

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is set to be sidelined for a brief period due to an injury sustained over the weekend, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast on Monday. Fortunately, Friedman squashed concerns about the injury affecting Demko’s groin, providing some relief for Canucks fans.

While the exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed, Friedman reassured that it doesn’t appear to be catastrophic. In fact, he wonders if the mandated break offers an opportunity for the goaltender to recover without the pressure of immediate game responsibilities.