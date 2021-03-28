In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made a decision on their goaltenders even though Frederik Andersen’s injury situation remains murky. The Vancouver Canucks will likely not be trading one of their defensemen before the trade deadline and the Edmonton Oilers got some injury news that could affect a call-up this season. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings are expected to be busy and the Montreal Canadiens made another move on Saturday. Will they make others?

Leafs Sticking With Current Goaltending Trio

During Saturday’s Headlines report, Elliotte Friedman reported that Andersen isn’t likely to miss the remainder of the season, but there is no clear timeline on his return and he is undergoing a variety of different tests. At this point, he has been ruled as out indefinitely.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Still, the Maple Leafs are not actively going to try and replace him before the NHL Trade Deadline on April 12th. Friedman notes that GM Kyle Dubas has been approached about their goaltending situation but Dubas says the Leafs don’t plan to add another backstop “unless they absolutely have to.” The team has been impressed with the play of Jack Campbell since returning from his own injury and Michael Hutchinson has been excellent when called upon. With Veini Vehvilainen as their depth option, the Leafs have decided not to make changes.

Canucks Won’t Be Trading Hamonic

A defenseman that some might have thought could be on the move before the deadline — assuming the Canucks become sellers — was Travis Hamonic. But, according to Friedman, at least one team has been told he is not available.

The Carolina Hurricanes have been seeking a veteran, stay-at-home right-handed defenseman and inquired about Hamonic. It appears the blueliner had no desire to waive his no-move clause to help facilitate a trade. Hamonic wants to stay at home in western Canada and Friedman says he won’t be waiving his clause at all this season.

Still with the Canucks, Tanner Pearson is apparently close to resuming skating and Chris Johnston notes that the team will talk to him about an extension. If one can’t be reached before the deadline, the belief is that Vancouver will shop him in trade.

Oilers Learn Holloway Has Broken Thumb

The Oilers might have considered giving prospect Dylan Holloway a look this season as a forward if they didn’t make a trade before the deadline. While many might have been concerned this would be the Oilers rushing a prospect, insiders and prospect experts like TSN’s Craig Button suggests Holloway is ready.

Unfortunately, the prospect suffered a broken thumb in a Big 10 Tournament game March 15th versus Penn State. He will get X-rays this week and the Oilers proceed from there. If doctors deem the injury minor, he could sign both sign an ELC and AHL deal and hope to contribute to the Edmonton Oilers sooner than later. He could wait out his quarantine in Edmonton while recovering and he’s not been completely ruled out as an option for the team this season.

Related: Oilers Could Give Prospect Dylan Holloway a Shot This Season

Canadiens Sign Caufield

The Canadiens signed Cole Caufield to an entry-level deal on Saturday and it’s an interesting one. It’s for a base salary this season with no performance bonuses, which helps the Canadiens with their sticky salary cap situation. The expectation is that Montreal will still need to make some moves to play with money.

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That said, Bergevin has said (again) that he won’t be making moves and isn’t likely going to look for a trade to clear cap space off his books this season.

Blues a Fit for Taylor Hall?

Friedman reports that Kevyn Adams’ phone is ringing off the hook in Buffalo and that a number of teams have inquired on the asking price and availability for forward Taylor Hall. Friedman wonders if the St. Louis Blues are among those teams that have called.

The Blues have had trouble scoring of late and that Hall might be a fit if they can find suitable salary-cap space.

Bobby Ryan Waiting for His Trade to Come Through

The expectation out of Detroit is that GM Steve Yzerman will open spots for his younger players with several trade deadline moves. Players like Luke Glendening, Marc Staal, Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm are the most likely names to go. In Ryan’s case, he knows it and says he’s just waiting.

As per a story from Ansar Khan of mlive.com, Ryan is getting a bit anxious, but notes his wife is the one who’s really more bothered by the process because she wants to make plans for their kids. He notes, “She’s trying to figure out where she might be moving to, what she’s going to do with the kids and extracurricular activities. My wife is probably more anxious about it than I am.”

Ryan added, “This is the first time I’ve been through it where I think I’m probably more likely to be traded than not.”